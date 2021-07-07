Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.1 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 16 km south of Hualien City, Taiwan, on July 7 7:24 pm (GMT +8)





5.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10 km

Jul 7 11:28 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 4 minutes later. Jul 7 11:33: Data updates from GFZ are now being used… [show all] … Jul 7 11:51: Volume has been recalculated from 5.0 to 5.5. Epicenter position corrected 1 km (0.6 mi) eastward Jul 7 12:11: magnitude recalculated from 5.5 to 5.0.7 Jul 12:12: magnitude recalculated from 5.0 to 5.1.

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale is located 16 km southeast of Hualien City, Taiwan

5.0 Earthquake July 7 7:24 PM (GMT +8)

Just 14 minutes ago, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred 16 kilometers southeast of the city of Hualien in Taiwan, and the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers below the epicenter near the city of Hualien, Hualien, Taiwan. , as early as the evening of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 5.0 earthquake, and based on the initial seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Hualien City (population 350,500) located 16 km from the epicenter, people were supposed to feel the earthquake as a slight shaking. Felt in Puli (population 86,400) 70 km from the epicenter, Lugou (population 19,600) 91 km, Zhongxing New Village (25,500 people) 98 km, Nantou City (population 105,700) 100 km, Yilan (pop.994.200) 103 km, Taichung (pop. 1,040.700) 103 km, Yuanlin (pop. 124.700) 109 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: July 7, 2021 11:24:59 UTC – local time at the epicenter: July 7 7:24 pm (GMT +8) Size: 5.1 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 23.84°N/ 121.65°E (Philippines Sea, Taiwan) Nearest volcano: Tatun Range (15 km/9 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 16 km (10 mi) southeast of Hualien City (population: 350,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) E of Puli (population: 86,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) east of Lugo (population: 19,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 99 km (62 mi) east of Zhongxing New Village (Nantou City) (population: 25,500) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 101 km (63 mi) east of Nantou City (population: 105,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 103 km (64 mi) south of Yilan (population: 94,200) –> See nearby earthquakes! 104 km (65 mi) ESE from Taichung (population: 1,040,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 110 km (68 mi) east of Yuanlin (population: 124,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 135 km (84 mi) south of Taipei (population: 7,871,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 193 km (120 mi) northeast of Kaohsiung City (Population: 1,519,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 339 km (211 mi) east of Kinmen Island (population: 127,700) -> See nearby earthquakes 310 km (192 mi) southeast of Matsu Island (population: 4,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 28.7 °C (84 °F), Humidity: 87%, Wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Rated outgoing power: 2.8 x 1012 Joules (783 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) Learn more

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.110 km Taiwan GFZ unknownn / aTaiwanVolcanoDiscovery 5.35 kmTAIWANEMSC 5.110 km Taiwan: Near TaipeiRENASS 5.37 km14 Km SSE of Hualien City, Taiwan USGS 5.32.8 kmTaiwanGeoAu User reports about this earthquake (5)

Taichung City (108.8 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 sec.: It can be clearly seen on the 11th floor of the building.

Taichung, Taiwan / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Hualien / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Taiwan (130.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Taipei (149 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

aftershocks

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify).

Jul 07 2021 13:38 UTC

| M 4.6 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

7 km (4 mi) distance

