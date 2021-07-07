Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 3.7 earthquake





An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 7 km

Jul 7 20:35 UTC: First to report: USGS 4 minutes later Jul 7 20:36: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 19.7 to 19.9 km (12.2 to 12.4 miles) …. [show all] … Jul 7 20:38: core core depth recalculated from 19.9 to 20.2 km (12.4 to 12.6 mi) Jul 7 20:40: core core depth recalculated from 20.2 to 18.9 km (from 12.6 to 11.7 mile).7 Jul 20:41: Fate recalculated from 3.9 to 3.8. Depth of the hypocenter’s center recalculated from 18.9 to 19.0 km (11.7 to 11.8 miles). Jul 7 20:45: Depth of the center recalculated from 19.0 to 19.9 km (11.8 to 12.4 miles). Jul 7 21:00: Done Recalculate the scale from 3.8 to 3.7. The depth of the eruption center was recalculated from 19.9 to 7.0 km (12.4 to 4.3 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 12 km (7.3 mi) northeast.

Updated Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 20:39

A small earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 22 miles south of Valdez, Alaska, United States

3.9 earthquake July 7 12:31 pm (GMT -8)

The US Geological Survey reports that an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred just 8 minutes ago 22 miles south of Valdez, Alaska, in the United States. The earthquake struck 13 miles below the epicenter near Valdez, Valdez Cordova, Alaska, USA, around noon on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 12:31 pm local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which also listed it as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt at Tatlik (pop 88) located 10 miles from the epicenter. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak earthquake may have been felt include Valdez (population 3,900) located 22 miles from the epicenter. The epicenter, Cordoba (population 2,200) is 29 miles away.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Jul 7, 2021 20:31:25 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 12:31 PM (GMT-8) Size: 3.7 Depth: 7.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 60.908°N / 146.3372°W (Valdez-Cordova, Alaska, USA) Nearest volcano: Wrangell (184 km/114 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 19 km (12 mi) ENE of Tatitlek (population: 88) -> See Earthquakes nearby! 25 km (15 mi) south of Valdez (population: 3,870) -> See nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 mi) northwest of Cordova (population: 2,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 167 km (104 mi) ESE from Palmer (pop: 6,790) -> See nearby earthquakes! 177 km (110 mi) from ESE Lakes (pop: 8360) -> See nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 mi) ESE of the Eagle River (population: 24,800) – > See nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 mi) ESE of the Eagle River (Anchorage) (population: 24,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 187 km (116 mi) ESE from Knik-Fairview (population: 14,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 195 km (121 miles) east of Alaska City (Population: 298,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 729 km (453 mi) west of Juneau (population: 32,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: light rain 10.3°C (51°F), humidity: 84%, winds: 2 m/s (3 knots) from SE Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated outgoing power: 2.2 x 1010 joules (6.22 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 5.35 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies that report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 3.77 km19 Km ENE of Tatitlek, Alaska USGS 3.924 kmOUTHERN ALASKAEMSC User reports for this earthquake

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

There are no user reports for this earthquake yet. If you feel it is the first to report it!

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6314705/mag3quake-Jul-7-2021-16-km-ESE-of-Tatitlek-Alaska.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos