WHO recommends COVID-19 life-saving interleukin-6 receptor blockers and encourages manufacturers to join forces to rapidly increase access





The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its patient care guidelines to include interleukin-6 receptor blockers, a class of drugs that rescue patients who are severely or critically ill with COVID-19, especially if given in conjunction with corticosteroids. These are the findings of a prospective and lively analysis of a network launched by the WHO, the largest such drug analysis to date. Data from over 10,000 patients enrolled in 27 clinical trials were considered. These are the first drugs found to be effective against COVID-19 since corticosteroids recommended by WHO in September 2020 Patients severely or critically ill with COVID-19 often suffer from an overreaction of the immune system, which can be very detrimental to the patient’s health. Drugs that block interleukin-6 – tocilizumab and sarilumab – work to suppress this overreaction. Meta-analyzes of future and living networks have shown that in severely or critically ill patients, administration of these drugs reduces the chances of death by 13% compared to standard care. This means that there will be 15 fewer deaths per thousand patients, and as many as 28 fewer deaths per thousand critically ill patients. The chances of mechanical ventilation in severe and critical patients are reduced by 28% compared to standard care. This means that less than 23 patients out of a thousand need mechanical ventilation. Clinical trial investigators in 28 countries shared data with the WHO, including pre-release data. Researchers around the world have compiled and analyzed the data. With the support of these critical partnerships, the WHO has been able to issue a rapid and reliable recommendation for the use of interleukin-6 receptor blockers in severe and critical patients with COVID-19. “These drugs provide hope to patients and families suffering from the devastating impact of the severe and critical COVID-19. But IL-6 receptor blockers remain inaccessible and inaccessible to most of the world, ”said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The unfair distribution of vaccines means that people in low- and middle-income countries are most vulnerable to severe forms of COVID-19. Thus, the greatest need for these drugs is in countries that currently have the least access. We need to change that urgently. ” To increase access and affordability of these life-saving products, the WHO is urging manufacturers to reduce prices and make stocks available to low- and middle-income countries, especially where COVID-19 is growing. The WHO also encourages companies to agree to transparent, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements using the C-TAP platform and the Medicines Package, or to waive their exclusivity rights. In addition, the WHO has launched expression of interest for prequalification of interleukin-6 receptor blocker manufacturers. Prequalification of innovators and biosimilar products aims to expand the availability of quality assured products and increase access to market competition and reduce prices to meet the urgent needs of public health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/06-07-2021-who-recommends-life-saving-interleukin-6-receptor-blockers-for-covid-19-and-urges-producers-to-join-efforts-to-rapidly-increase-access The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

