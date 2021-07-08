Conducting structural audits of buildings, experts say | Noida News





Gurgaon: After low-intensity tremors were felt in the city with the epicenter recorded near Jhajjar on Monday night, a study by disaster management experts has warned of a potentially severe earthquake in Himachal Pradesh. Required to perform structural audits and retrofits of all Lifeline buildings to minimize damage in the event of a future earthquake. Head of Disaster Management at Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Dr. Abhay Kumar Shrivastava said that schools, hospitals and corporate offices should undergo structural auditing of their buildings using safety guidelines contained in the latest design codes, and if there is a deficiency, they should be modified and updated. “There should be a provision for punishment and retrofitting should be mandatory for the designated buildings,” he said, adding that officials who approve building plans should be held accountable if the building collapses during the earthquake. “Five per cent of all lifeblood buildings like schools, hospitals etc in Delhi-NCR should be taken as a sample for structural audit and based on the results the future course of action should be decided,” Shrivastava added. “Unless civil bodies do structural drawings and take measures to strengthen buildings for earthquake resistance, there is no real hope,” said Sangeeta Wig, a structural engineering consultant in Delhi. Wij also said that structural engineers need to be involved to conduct a design check, which only takes a few hours, to ensure that the designed building will not collapse even under a severe earthquake. Sandeep Shah, industry expert and managing director of Taylor Devices, said that unfortunately none of the studies enumerated actions that stakeholders should take to prevent/limit damage and losses from potential earthquakes. “This is despite the fact that scientists have repeatedly warned that a major earthquake could strike northern India in the near future,” he said. He added that the government should take into consideration the views of various stakeholders and field experts and compile a list of measures to be implemented in India to reduce earthquake losses. Another industry expert said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should apply a star rating system for structural resilience of buildings on lines similar to star ratings for energy efficiency. “Also, all major buildings should install a real-time earthquake monitoring system on site that can make automated announcements in the event of an earthquake so that residents can take corrective action,” he said. A recent study by the Hyderabad-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG), CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) and IIT Kharagpur suggested that an earthquake of magnitude equal to or greater than eight on the Richter scale could strike Himachal Pradesh. Since the entire Himalayas are prone to earthquakes, we need to make efforts to build an earthquake-resistant society through earthquake preparedness and application of good building practices in order to avoid earthquake damage,” said Sushil Kumar, a scientist at WIHG who was part of the study.

