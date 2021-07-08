Mega 10-year $575 million project to rebuild Anderson Reservoir near Morgan Hill Break Ground – CBS San Francisco





MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) – Surrounded by members of Congress and local leaders, the Santa Clara Valley Water District has embarked on a 10-year, $575 million project that will reduce flood risk and help the largest reservoir withstand a major earthquake

“We only saw the floods two years ago. In fact, we don’t need a catastrophic event for those floods to happen again. We just need the top,” San Jose City Councilor Raul Perales said, referring to the devastating 2017 floods that engulfed neighborhoods in San Jose. “

There is little risk of flooding at this time. Anderson Reservoir, which overlooks Morgan Hill, was depleted by drought and emptied further in anticipation of construction starting.

The challenge to the water district four years ago was that the agency couldn’t drain the tank faster enough and make way for the next round of rain. Instead, the reservoir filled to capacity and flowed uncontrollably over the drain, flooding communities downstream.

The first phase of the retrofit project will include digging a new tunnel that will expand the drainage capacity of the reservoir. The second stage involves a major retrofit of the dam, which federal regulators fear could collapse in the event of a major earthquake.

“If this dam was completely full and we had an earthquake of 7.2 or higher, it would essentially sink about 50 feet and that would send a wall of water to flood not just Morgan Hill but an area of ​​Monterey all the way up to Palo Alto,” said Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine. .

The Water District expects construction to take nearly a decade – much-needed tank capacity has been lost in the meantime.

“Anderson has more water than all the other reservoirs in Santa Clara County combined. So we need it. We won’t be able to use it again until it’s fixed. This is a very important day,” said Rep.

