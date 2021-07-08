NRA calls for seismic review at Genkai nuclear plant: Asahi Shimbun





The Nuclear Regulatory Authority is set to order Kyushu Electric Power Corporation to review the earthquake resistance of the Jinkai nuclear plant, which could force the facility to take costly protection measures for the facility in Saga Prefecture.

The International Atomic Energy Agency in April updated its method for estimating standard seismic ground motion, the expected maximum acceleration of earthquakes at and around nuclear plants.

I have directed electric power companies to revise their estimates of the amount of seismic movement their plants can withstand based on the new method.

But Kyushu Electric emphasized that there was no need to recalculate the figures for the Jinkai nuclear plant, saying the facility could still withstand the new seismic movement levels expected under the latest method.

However, the NRA rejected the facility’s argument, saying, “Some potentially striking earthquakes may have maximum acceleration beyond the previous estimate.”

With this order, Kyushu Electric will have to re-estimate the standard earthquake ground motion of the Genkai nuclear plant to regain license for operations within three years after updating the NRA’s new calculation method.

But the company can operate the station while it prepares to review estimates for a new permit.

Depending on the outcome, additional plant safeguards may be required to improve its earthquake resistance.

The calculation method was updated as part of a retrofit, introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, to incorporate the latest scientific expertise in reactor regulation.

The ground motion of standard earthquakes is calculated by taking into account the activities of seismic faults and earthquakes with unidentified foci caused by faults still unknown to scientists in the area around a nuclear plant.

The latest update concerns unlocated earthquakes and is based on the results of 89 earthquakes that have occurred since 2000.

While Kyushu Electric reviewed the standard seismic ground motion estimate for the Sendai Nuclear Plant in Kagoshima Prefecture, it dismissed the need for an audit at the Jinkai plant.

But Toyoshi Fukita, head of the Natural Resources Authority, criticized the company’s response, questioning its approach to the safety issue.

Since stricter reactor regulations were introduced in 2013, nine nuclear plants have received licenses to operate.

Operators of six of the stations said they did not need to revise their factory’s estimate of the earthquake’s standard ground motion in response to NRA guidance.

The NRA agreed with Kansai Electric Power Co.’s position that its Takahama and Oi nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture do not need to update estimates of ground motion for standard earthquakes.

(This article was written by Kaichi Kitagawa and Tsuyoshi Kawamura.)

