Make Your Man Feel Lucky To Have You With These 4 Surprising Events

Contrary to popular belief, men do love surprises. In fact, they do appreciate a surprise every now and then. It’s not always the guys that need to do a surprise, as they deserve just as much love as any other woman out there. Of course, surprising him might not be something that you are used to.

While you do need to make some effort along the way, what’s important is that you surprise your guy the right way. If you’re running out of ideas on how to execute that perfect surprise, then here are a few ways you can spice up these simple events.

Make A Birthday Surprise

Guys get really shy when thinking about making requests for a birthday surprise. However, a lot of guys do want to be caught off guard on their birthday. It doesn’t have to be something grand or expensive. Make a romantic and intimate birthday surprise instead, as this is a lot better.

A good way to do so would be to prepare a good meal and your present before he heads home. Once he opens the door, welcome him with some party poppers, some candles, and a birthday cake too. It might seem like something he isn’t going to appreciate, but any guy would love a surprise on their birthday.

If you want to make the surprise even more special, then you should definitely call over some friends and family. Have them greet your guy on his special day. Birthdays are supposed to be special after all and your man is sure to feel lucky if you prepare a surprise for him.

Just Celebrate A Regular Day

It doesn’t have to be a special day or holiday. You can celebrate any regular day with your man. It can be tough to turn a regular Monday, Tuesday, or whatever day into something special, but again, it’s all about the execution. Of course, it would be nice to shower him with gifts as well.

Now, what are good gifts to give your man? Well, it’s very easy to find a selection of thoughtful gifts for him, but what’s important is that you give something that he will use well. Consider giving him things that guys would love. Be it a pocket can opener, a bloody Mary mix, the possibilities are endless.

Turning a regular day into something special will give a guy the right boost he needs to get out of a slump caused by work or stress. As the significant other, it’s your job to ensure that they stay upbeat. Care packages given on any regular day can make that day not just memorable, but also special.

Small Achievements

Achievements like promotions and even awards at work deserve recognition of their own. It would be a great idea to surprise your man with a special event celebrating the occasion once he achieves something great. Again, something simple like a gift or a dinner for two is well appreciated.

What’s great about doing this is that it gives your man something to look forward to. He’ll be doing his best all of the time if you show him that his efforts are going to be well reciprocated. In return, he’ll probably help surprise you when you make small victories, too.

Valentine’s Day Surprise

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, people are used to guys making the big move. They’re usually the ones expected to plan a dinner, buy the flowers, and plan a surprise. For the next Valentine’s Day, it might be time to shake things up. It’s you that does the surprise and not the other way around.

You don’t have to be too extravagant or grand to plan the Valentine’s Day surprise. A good way to do it is to simply set up a romantic dinner for the both of you at home. Cook him a great meal, set up a good dining area, prepare some candles, flowers, and that’s it.

Guys really appreciate a girl that makes a lot of effort. He might not be open about what he expects from you, but a Valentine’s Day surprise can definitely make him happier.

Making a man feel lucky is easy. All you need is to put in a little effort, and you’ll be able to show him how lucky he is to have you. It’s not always about expensive gifts and grand gestures. Sometimes, small celebrations and surprise parties are all it takes to make him smile. Hopefully, these tips give you an idea of what to do next.