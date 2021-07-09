Bay Area residents feel shaken by Sierra earthquake – CBS San Francisco





Pleasanton, Quebec – People in the Bay Area reported Thursday afternoon that they felt the 6.0-magnitude earthquake centered between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake in the eastern Sierra Nevada.

Everyone described it a little differently. Some described it as more of a rumble, others said it felt like waves but everyone else felt it was enough to get their nerves on their nerves.

“High potential for disaster here, right? You see all these bottles.” Eric Edgar, who runs a wine hostel in downtown Pleasanton, said, “These bottles are on the little shelves there.” He was working in the shop when the earthquake hit.

“It was shivering a lot and piling up and going on for quite some time,” he said. Eric’s first thought was wine.

“I’ve been here for 22 years and we haven’t lost our bottle yet because of the earthquake,” Edgar said.

Read more: Aftershocks expected for days after a magnitude 6 earthquake shakes the Eastern Sierra

Across the Bay Area, from Concord to Hayward to Daly City, people have posted videos of swinging lamps and swinging chandeliers.

“I was in my room and suddenly everything was shaking and I had these little clouds on my ceiling and they were moving back and forth. My brother and sister came running out of their rooms,” said Emma Nelson, who lives in Dublin.

“I felt like my desk was shaking a little bit. This was the longest earthquake I’ve felt since I’ve lived here for 20 years, so I thought it was very important,” said Dave McMorrow, a Pleasanton resident.

READ MORE: Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes eastern Sierra Nevada

The USGS says that people hundreds of miles from the epicenter can feel the shaking, from Redding to Sacramento to Fresno and to San Jose and San Francisco.

“The earthquake is the result of common error. It is a well-understood and predictable mechanism for an earthquake on the eastern border of the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Austin Elliott of the USGS.

Dozens of aftershocks occurred on Thursday afternoon and continued into the evening. The US Geological Survey compiled the aftershock forecast and said there was a 6 percent chance that the aftershock was larger than the initial quake.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/07/08/bay-area-residents-report-feeling-shaking-from-sierra-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos