Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in California nearly destroys Mono County flea market – CBS Sacramento





WALKER (CBS13) – Thursday’s 6.0-magnitude earthquake in California changed the roof of a Mono County flea market and nearly collapsed the building – but the owner says no matter what, this place isn’t going anywhere.

Mono County lies on top of the Antelope Valley Fault Line. On Thursday afternoon, that fault line ruptured.

Read more: Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones sheds light on what a 6.0-magnitude earthquake means for California’s future

“It felt like she had lifted the building and re-beat it up,” said Victoria Victor, owner of Walker Flea and Farmers Market.

It didn’t end there. The market, which was already the epicenter, was repeatedly hit.

“At least 8 or 9 aftershocks,” Victor said. “I was in my truck, the passenger door literally opened.”

She was afraid to go back inside.

“I didn’t know what the building was going to do, so I wouldn’t stay here at all,” Victor said.

She guided us through the flea market to show us the damage.

“I was trying to pick up a few things,” she said. “Everything just collapsed.”

Artists from all over the world sell their work at the flea market.

Read more: 1 arrested in fatal shooting of a teenager in Lodi

Victor said: “There is a lot of trying and calling and telling them their stuff is broken.

The shock smashed art from India, Mexico, Lithuania and California.

“With COVID, everyone needs their paycheck and they depend a lot on it,” Victor said. “It only hurts me that other people’s things are broken.”

In a desperate attempt to clean up, Victor said that the shattered glass couldn’t help but bring back memories she had hoped to forget.

“I was in Loma Prieta,” she said of the 1989 earthquake. “My son’s kindergarten class split in two. It’s been so long. I didn’t expect something like this up here.”

Despite the fear, Victor will reopen the doors of her market.

“I have to breathe and keep the doors open,” she said.

This flea market has a lot of history. It was a restaurant and before that a bakery. Victor said there is a lot of love out there, and society will not let this place pass easily.

The Walker community has had a history of disasters. Recently, in November of last year, a large fire wiped out much of the city. It destroyed about 100 buildings and killed a 69-year-old woman.

More news: Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

In 2002, an air carrier crashed in mid-air. This happened right as firefighters were gaining ground in a wildfire there. The wings failed, broke off, and the C-130 fell to the ground. Three people on board died, including a Loomis crew member.

