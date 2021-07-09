New tsunami risk maps show which areas of the Bay Area are most at risk if a ‘worst case scenario’ occurs





SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Preparing for natural disasters is what many of us in the Bay Area do. Now, state geologists say the once-in-a-lifetime tsunami could engulf the Bay Area more than initially thought.

ABC7 News got its first look at some new hazard maps for San Francisco and the East Bay.

The Bay Area learned first-hand what the power of a tsunami could do when an earthquake struck Japan in 2011, sending powerful waves into the port of Santa Cruz, causing extensive damage.

In 1964, the 9.2 earthquake in Alaska triggered a tsunami that severely damaged the California coast and parts of the North Bay.

Now state geologists are giving us updated information about where a major tsunami could strike around the Bay Area.

“We don’t want to scare people, the maps are looking at an extreme event we won’t see in our lifetime, but it’s a good idea to prepare,” said Rick Wilson of the California Geological Survey.

New technology allowed the California Geological Survey to update its tsunami hazard maps from 2009, with a perfect storm in mind.

“We’re preparing for a worst-case scenario. A 9.3-magnitude earthquake off Alaska, it’s going to be the worst case for San Francisco,” said Adrian Bechelle, deputy director of the San Francisco Emergency Management.

In the East Bay, new maps show the event could bring tsunami waves to parts of western Auckland and Lake Merritt.

Along the San Francisco waterfront, it can be bad.

It was initially thought that the sudden surge of the tsunami wave would reach the Ferry Building and Embarcadero, but new maps show it could reach in the Financial District as far as Fremont Street.

Tsunami waves can also reach parts of the north shore of Fisherman’s Wharf.

“Particularly in the Bay Area, tsunami heights may not be that large, but there is a possibility that a tsunami could cause people to fall and injure,” Wilson added.

San Francisco already has tsunami evacuation routes announced, but many of them will have to be updated.

“So when in doubt, go to higher ground, away from the coast,” Bchelly added.

Many people say that the risk of a tsunami is not something they can handle at the moment.

“I’ll read about it, but after our year’s on, I can’t live in fear, we live in earthquake country,” said El Cerrito resident Luis Moore.

Officials are urging residents to make a plan, and to sign up for emergency alerts where you live.

You can go here to see if you live in a tsunami danger zone.

