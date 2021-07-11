Los Angeles County has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in a single day





Los Angeles County reported more than 1,000 cases of the new coronavirus in a single day on Friday — the largest such report in months.

The last time Los Angeles County reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day due to a backlog of cases was in late May. In early March, the county was routinely posting new coronavirus cases of more than 1,000 a day.

With 1,060 new cases reported Friday, according to a preliminary count in the Times, Los Angeles has averaged 598 new cases per day over the past week, a significant increase from last month, when the county was reporting fewer than 200 new cases per day. .

However, the latest case rate is well below the peak of more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases per day at the height of the epidemic.

Officials attribute the rise in coronavirus cases to the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County.

The test positivity rate increased from the 1.5% reported last week to Friday’s rate of 2.4%.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 are also increasing in Los Angeles County. The record low for COVID-19 hospital admissions was set on June 12, when 212 were in hospital, down 97% from the epidemic’s peak on January 5, when 8,098 people were in hospitals.

But by Thursday, there were 336 people with COVID-19 in county hospitals.

“With increased transmission of COVID-19 among unvaccinated people, [the Department of] County officials said in a statement that Public Health encourages people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated without delay. “It takes time before you are considered fully immune. For all vaccines, you are considered fully protected only two weeks after all doses are completed. Vaccination is the best protection against this disease.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-07-10/la-county-1000-coronavirus-cases-day-highest-in-months The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos