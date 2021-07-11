LOOKOUT PM: Kuumbwa in the nearby mirror… Felton’s plans for Humble Sea and more





Happy weekend time from warm to sweet, everyone.

If you are a mountaineer, please stay calm and hydrated as much as possible. Maybe even walk into a friend’s house in the Flat Earth, where it will still be fun at least. (Bring cold drinks and something to grill… All will be good!)

As long as our fireworks-loving friends leave their “bombs exploding in the air” antics in the rearview mirror, we may have a chance to keep the local fire crews at rest for more difficult days ahead.

Enough of the deep climate and social responsibility concern the thought. To today’s headlines we go …

Are you ready to be jazz again?

(Kevin Binchod/Santa Cruz Observatory)

The famous Kuumbwa gets ready to welcome fans back in September: the longest hiatus – by far – in the 45-year history of the Kuumbwa Jazz Center has finally come to an end. On Monday, September 13, the non-profit Jazz Club will welcome acclaimed saxophonist Joshua Redman, a longtime regular member of Compua, to perform two shows. The full Wallace Payne story is here.

And why they’re buying another brewery: A week after the opening of the new Pacifica Brewery on Highway 1, the owners of Humble Sea are nearing the opening of Cremer House in their hometown and preparing to buy out the former location of Uncommon Brewers on River Street in Santa Cruz. Neil Strebig with more details here.

Despite the CDC, California requires masks in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s not necessary if vaccinated: California will continue to require masks in schools, state health officials announced Friday. More from the LA Times here.

It’s not San Andreas, but…

The fault system that produced a 6.0-magnitude earthquake poses a significant risk: The 6.0-magnitude earthquake that shook parts of northern California on Thursday caused no casualties or minor damage. But it is a reminder that the Sierra Nevada region at the epicenter is capable of producing a devastating earthquake and is seismically active. More from the LA Times here.

Previous: Earthquake: 5.9 earthquake centered between Yosemite and Mammoth (Los Angeles Times)

Supreme Court decision could mean increased labor trafficking for farm workers

What it means: Experts say the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict union organizers from working on farms could have an unintended consequence: an increase in labor trafficking for farm workers. More CalMatters here.

ICYMI, a reminder of our surfing heritage

Historic surfboards will be entered in the Santa Cruz Surf Museum: Three surfboards from three different eras in the rich local surfing history – including one that belonged to Fred Hunt, one of the founders of the Santa Cruz Surf Club in 1936 – enjoyed their moments At the party, which will be held on Saturday. More Wallace Payne here.

With some fun going down south in the water, it’s time to tap into some surf energy—or at least some surfing history. Take your pick (both are always epic picks, btw!) and have a great weekend.

Mark Conley Deputy Managing Editor

