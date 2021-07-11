California Primary Week Review: Fires, Heat and Earthquake





Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday 10 July.

the news

The stories that make up California

Here’s a look at the top stories of the past week:

hot wave. Potentially record-breaking temperatures and “dangerously hot conditions” are on their way to swathes of southern California. The California Autonomous System operator issued a Flexible Energy Conservation Alert Friday.

dry conditions. Governor Gavin Newsom has asked Californians to voluntarily cut water consumption by 15% compared to last year as drought conditions worsen. He also expanded the regional drought emergency to include 50 California counties.

Fire season is in full swing. Meanwhile, firefighters are already battling fires across the state. At Oak Flat Fire Station in the Angeles National Forest, veteran firefighters say they have a bad feeling about this year as the heat dried up the landscape.

Furt Firehouse. Despite repeated pledges by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti over the years to address gender equality in the Los Angeles Fire Department, women say they still struggle with the “little house” culture.

Did you feel it? An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Sierra Nevada in eastern California Thursday afternoon, shaking much of northern California. There were no injuries and minor damage, but it was a reminder that the area at the epicenter is active.

Delta fuel is rising in cases. After months of steady decline, coronavirus infections are on the rise again as the country struggles with daily vaccination rates slowing and the spread of the highly contagious delta type.

Arms sales are on the rise. California saw a record increase in handgun sales last year, and the number of long gun purchases was higher than in four years. Gun violence is escalating, too, with a bloody 4th of July weekend in Los Angeles, with law enforcement blaming the proliferation of guns.

Garcetti finally got the call. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be President Biden’s nominee to become ambassador to India. If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would become the first Los Angeles mayor to leave office voluntarily before the end of his term in more than a century.

Money and morals. Heather Holt has been in charge of the Los Angeles City Ethics Committee for nearly a decade, but has struggled to get approval for a salary increase. That’s because the agency operates at the mercy of officials and is tasked with maintaining security.

The Venice clearing lane is suspended. Los Angeles city officials backed off the deadline to clear all tents and other housing from the northern end of the Venice Corridor, giving those living there illegally another week to comply.

ICYMI, here are the great reads for this week

Chris Brown, a prominent businessman from the University of Southern California and Loyola High, passed away last month at the age of 24. But friends and family say his life was more than just a sport. Since he quit football, he seems to be settling on his path, landed a commercial real estate job and poured his extra time into music. He dreamed that one day he would grace the stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

FlyPlant folks. Meet Cheryl Calebusan Ong, Janessa Molina McQuindang and Melissa Limbago, the Filipino American cousins ​​behind the adorable FlyPlant store in Los Angeles. FlyPlant was founded in June 2020 with a passion to help vegan parents – or as the FlyPlant ladies call them, “Mamas and Papas plants” – take care of their urban forests.

“I am a long-distance driver for COVID-19.” Sandia Campambati, a Times data reporter, beat out a case of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020. The months since have been filled with more than 130 appointments with dozens of doctors due to persistent symptoms. I taught her to be brave and push and take a lot of notes.

Today’s newsletter which is a week in the review has been curated by Laura Blasey and Daric L. Cottingham. Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to [email protected]

