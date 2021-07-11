Haitian activist in the assassination of the presidentExBulletin





Daniel Kurtzleben, host:

Haitian authorities are still investigating the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The president was shot dead inside his home early on Wednesday. His wife, Martin, was also injured in the attack. Haitian officials say they have a group of suspects in custody, mostly Colombians but also two US citizens. However, members of the political opposition in Haiti are skeptical of the official version of events.

The news from Haiti this week shocked many Haitians living abroad. Among them is actor and activist Jamie Jean-Louis who works to raise awareness about Haiti around the world. He told us he was devastated when he first heard that the president had been killed.

Jimmy Jean-Lewis: I couldn’t believe Haiti would go through another phase as we live now. So I am completely speechless. It is a very destructive violent act.

Kurtzleben: Haiti has faced many challenges in its recent history. There was an earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 200,000 people and displaced millions. But there are also hurricanes, widespread poverty and corruption, and a political system that has struggled for stability since the country emerged from decades of dictatorship under the Duvalier family. And Jimmy Jean-Louis says you can go back to Haiti’s independence from France in 1804.

Jean-Louis: Right from the start, ever since Haiti gained its independence, after 20 years, Haiti has had to pay off a debt to the French people that lasted up to 60 years ago. So all the money that Haiti was making went straight back to the French people. So when they stopped this debt, which was in 1950, we started having problems in the country. That’s when Duvalier came to power.

So Duvalier stayed on for about 30 years. Then we thought that perhaps getting rid of Duvalier would bring Haiti into a different era and a better one. But, no, that didn’t happen. We had Aristide and Prival and then, of course, you know, the devastating earthquake.

Kurtzleben: Since 2010, it’s been like, he says, dashed hopes and political uncertainty. Even before the president’s murder this week, Haiti’s various political factions were already arguing over who should be in power and when new elections should be held. Now, Jean-Louis says he worries about what happens next.

Jean-Louis: And we still have a lot of political positions that are still fighting for power. In the middle of it all, we have people who don’t know what to do anymore. They are afraid. They still don’t want to go out. The level of insecurity is worse. So I don’t know where to go.

Kurtzleben: This Haitian actor and activist Jamie Jean-Louis was talking about the uncertainty facing Haiti after the murder of President Jovenel Moise this week.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Website Terms of Use and Permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR scripts are created on an expedited deadline by Verb8tm, Inc. , a contractor of NPR, and produced using a proprietary copy process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The official record of NPR programming is the audio record.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1014985810 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos