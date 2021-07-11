I moved to a small Japanese fishing village to experience a lifestyle that is disappearing





Ina, Japan (CNN) – “Have you seen Mr. Orange Farmer?” I asked my neighbor in Japanese.

She was standing at my door, huddled under a small canopy in the rain on a Wednesday afternoon. I was in the middle of eating my lunch.

I did not see him.

She looked around as if he was showing up, then left to join the group of people. They continued up the mountain in search of the cultivator they finally found.

Although the encounter was brief, this was the moment when I realized I was in a very remote community, and somehow became a small part of it.

Ina is a small fishing village in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture.

Rebecca Saunders

It was in September 2018 when I moved to Japan and made myself home there, deep in the Japanese countryside on the Kei Peninsula.

I never thought it would be so lonely to live in such a beautiful place, but that was life in Ena.

Surrounded by mountains on all sides, except for the sea, this small fishing village overlooks one lonely island. There is only one store – one that sells fishing gear, snacks and drinks. Ina Single Café opens only on sunny days and closes at sunset.

Farmers grow oranges in the hills or tend crops in terraced fields.

As a foreigner, I figured. The cars were slowing down, their occupants wanted to look at me as I walked into the store, and the locals wondered what on earth I was doing there.

bye bye tokyo

I had flown from London to Tokyo and had spent two weeks soaking up the energy of the Japanese capital before reaching out to my friend Manami, whom I met while cruising in Japan a few years ago, and telling her I was looking for a place to live.

“You can stay in my hut,” she replied.

It was a relief – I was burning my budget on hotels in the city and needed a base from which to start my life in Japan; The home address is critical for various bureaucratic reasons. In the meantime, I also had writing deadlines to meet.

Three days later, I was on the express train to Osaka, roaming the country, frightened and excited.

If Tokyo feels a little too far from home in the UK, a small fishing village is sure to feel like I’m slipping into a completely different dimension.

From Osaka, I took a local train out of town. Then another local train. With my large suitcase and snack bag, I felt a long way from the groups of kids in their smart uniforms riding the train home from school.

As the train was going down a desolate country station, I thought, “What do I do?”

sea ​​and island

Manami was waiting for me when I left the train. It was a relief to see a familiar face.

As I drove it, the road made its way up a mountain and our destination appeared on the other side: Ina.

This is not a place foreign visitors go to – not many Japanese visit either.

Fishing villages are slowly becoming a relic of the past, and local youths are becoming more interested in big city life rather than following in their parents’ footsteps.

One of the few accommodation options in Enna.

Rebecca Saunders

The house I was moving into was made up of two buildings.

Manami had bought a traditional Japanese house, then built a modern cottage nearby. The property is located on a mountain slope, offering mesmerizing views of the sea.

I would sit and stare through the sliding doors at the dark figure of Kuroshima, the island off the shore, the boats slowly advancing into the distance.

I had a view of life in the whole village. But somehow I found myself here even more isolated.

Necessities

The next day, Manami took me to the village post office to set up a bank account and register my new address. Then I left.

I was alone. The sun was starting to set, and wine was a must to celebrate my new home.

I walked up the hill, for 10 minutes or so, to the little village shop. Her shelves were poorly stocked. The shopkeeper, emerging from her living room, was surprised to see me, but without confusion.

Inna’s only store.

Rebecca Saunders

“Hello,” she said in Japanese, but her thick accent differed from the one she had heard in Tokyo. I chatted while trying to pay for my drink.

I quickly realized that I don’t know enough Japanese. I had no idea what she was saying – maybe something about the weather. I smiled and apologized for my extreme lack of language when I left.

The next problem was the food. Fortunately, technology made its way to this Japanese fishing village, and I could order groceries online.

Friday was a big day: my food arrived. I was on the balcony and saw the delivery truck parked below. The driver seemed confused by directions.

“It’s Miss Alien, up the hill!” I shouted an elderly neighbor who came out of her house below and pointed at me.

Villagers

Life unfolds in Inna as it would have for decades, perhaps centuries.

For me, the morning started on my futon (there was no bed). I would look out the porthole in the wall above my head to see the island seated as it always was in the distance, the fishing boats already occupied, the orange growers cruising in ‘ki’ vans on their way up the mountain.

I ate oranges for breakfast, drank tea and stared outside the screen door of the old house. On a fine day, the sea was sparkling in the sun, but when the rain came, the land was covered with clouds and the sea disappeared.

Sometimes, if I’m out to hang up laundry or come back from a walk, the orange-harvesting women stop their truck and insist I take a few. Most days I would see my friendly neighbor at the bottom of the hill sitting on her front step, knife in hand, ripping off a fish.

All creatures great and small

Ina was also home to wildlife. Lots of wildlife. It was the end of summer, but the temperature was still warm and the insects were still in full swing.

Big golden orb spiders hung over the windows – I didn’t mind because they stayed outside – but the enormous hunters’ spiders didn’t. I wasn’t happy with my roommates. Absolutely.

Then there was the mantis, which I didn’t see in real life until he moved to Inna. I quickly got used to their funny ways. One of them even fell on my shoulder when I was cooking.

The writer holds one of the many sacks of oranges that Ina’s farmers gave her.

Rebecca Saunders

Tiny green frogs that live in rice fields fill the nocturnal air with their chorus, while mukadi (large, poisonous centipedes) are not to be trifled with.

Bigger monsters also loomed. When you lived on the mountainside, wild boars came close to hearing them cracking. I was told that bears live in the area as well.

weather warnings

Once, I learned that a hurricane would hit the village. Manami called to advise: I needed supplies, a radio and a flashlight in case the power went out.

The cyclone came at night after a stormy day with rough seas and strong winds. I went down to the ground, closed the shutters, and repeated news on TV warnings of landslides and torrential rain. Being on a hill, I was especially worried about a landslide. That night, I drank for the storm that shook the house like a ship at sea.

I woke up calm. The morning sun was shining and the village was still.

The writer’s neighbour, the guts of a fish, outside her home in Enna.

Rebecca Saunders

But the hurricane made itself known. The beach was completely changed, reshaped by the high waves; Large boulders completely flexed the metal barriers around the sand. The property has been damaged. The store owner asked me if I was okay. We had an incomplete conversation about wind strength.

And then two weeks later, allowing me to experience it all in Japan, there was an earthquake. I was standing in the modern house as the ground started shaking – and then it started really shaking.

The earthquake alarm on my phone pierced my fear, warning “Earthquake! Earthquake!” in Japanese. I saw fishing boats rushing back to shore, in case there was a tsunami. Not sure what to do, I hid in the bathroom, the floor shifting from side to side.

The deep shaking stopped, but my heart kept beating.

Matsuri

After the hurricane and earthquake, things seemed to be stabilizing until the day of Matsuri (the holiday). The main street was crowded and full of everyone from the village. Old and young had come out to watch the event.

The local Shinto shrine was demolished and displayed on the shoulders of all the young men in the area.

During the Ina Matsuri festival, men parade the Shinto shrine in the streets.

Rebecca Saunders

There was a whiff of alcohol in the air as the men swayed and tossed the shrine. They walked around, galloping over wooden scaffolding and tossing them into the air, a ritual apparently intended to amuse the deity inside.

After much effort, it is time for lion dance and music from local school kids.

A young couple came to chat with me. “Why do you want to live here?” they asked. “There is nothing here!”

Former locals, they now live in Wakayama City, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away.

moving forward

It is not difficult to live in a village like Inna.

There are many places like it.

But while there are quite a few minshuku (Japanese-style hotels) in these small villages, you’re not likely to find them online; Rentals and AirBnbs in these remote corners of Japan are more common.

Residents of Japanese cities love to take a break in the countryside, and often buy vacation homes to use, such as the “cottage” in Manami.

It’s easy to search the internet on sites like Airbnb and VRBO. Talk to the owners, read reviews, and learn about the place before you arrive. Villages in rural Japan desperately need more people to live in or even visit.

Although easy, few foreign visitors make it to Ena or similar villages. It’s a scary prospect: English isn’t widely spoken, it’s hard to get around, and there aren’t any major cultural attractions to historical centers like Kyoto and Kanazawa.

Living in Ena was never part of my plan, but I’m glad I did. I look back at the two months I spent there and can’t believe I was able to live in such a remote place, isolated from modern amenities.

After the storms, the earthquake and the wildlife, I feel ready to face other challenges.

But the village and its black island will always be engraved in my memory.

Top of the photo: A view of Ena from the writer’s house.

