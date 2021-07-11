Town Square Writers Selling Public Books – The Reporter





COVID-19 has forced Town Square Writers Group to turn into a virtual world. But the authors have been kept busy producing books during the pandemic and working on new books.

Now six of the writers will be out in the sunlight from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Pure Grain Bakery, 600 Eubanks Court in Vacaville, to display their books and sign the books they sell that day.

The group, which began in 2011 and originally met at the Town Square Library in Vacaville, has published more than 40 books since its inception.

The following authors will be present at the bakery:

Schenk said, “Betty and her husband were with my church choir. We were always friends, and one thing leads to another. We had common interests. I started writing a book and then I did.”

Schenk holds a degree in commercial art from the State University of New York.

“But I wanted to eat, so I decided to work as a librarian,” said Schenk, who worked as a librarian at Vanden High School for 25 years. “I realized that a lot of kids don’t know things, so I started writing the book about a cat from ancient Egypt because geography is no longer in all grades.”

Set in 51 BC, The Adventures of Auf: A Cat of Ancient Egypt, Auf is named after the Egyptian god of adventure. He lives in Thebes and makes many trips around the ancient world.

Schenk explains her own books.

“They started as children’s books,” she said. “But adults love them and I’ve sold my books to adults more than children. I call them People’s Book. It’s for any age.”

When the Gulf region was hit by a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake in 2014, Schenk decided to write a book on earthquake safety.

“I wrote a story about this cat who lived in San Francisco in 1906 and her experiences in the earthquake,” she said. “This adventure was going through town, getting lost, found by someone living in the garden, and finally returned to its owner. In the back of the book I put the things to do for earthquake safety.”

The title of this book was “Bartholomew and the Great Earthquake”.

“Then the Napa Valley fires in 2016 and my friends who live in Calistoga were evacuated, and she has three cats, so I made them come to my house,” Schenk recalls.

And that was born of her book, “Fires in the Wine Country,” about the cat Hank and his experience living the comfortable life of Calistoga and Napa Valley and then having to pack up and go to Fairfield and live with the Schenk cats. She donated some of the book’s proceeds to cat rescue efforts.

Her upcoming book Misha’s Dream: A Christmas Story is inspired by the lessons of iconography that Schenk took in San Francisco.

“It’s a cat who lives with a monk in ancient Russia and the monk is an icon painter,” Schenk said. “The cat falls in love with the lady and the child in this icon. He sleeps at night near the icon and is transported back in time to Bethlehem. It retells the Christmas story from his point of view.”

Schenk has been the organist at the Epiphany Church in Vacaville for 30 years and now works in the church office one day a week. She also serves on the Solano County Library Advisory Board.

Wilson-Fried became an author as a result of her love of reading.

“I grew up in a housing development in New Orleans, and my first year middle school mom couldn’t afford $1.50 for me to go on a field trip,” she recalls. “So when you can’t go to these activities you had to go to the library. And the librarian gave me a ‘Pygmalion’ to read that night. I read all night and that was just the beginning of my trips to the library…the world was bigger than the projects I lived in and I just wanted to I see how I can fit in.”

Wilson-Fried attended Tulane University, where a university professor told her she should become a writer.

“But I had to make a living, so I didn’t go after it,” she said. But when I moved to California, my husband, Frank, said, ‘What do you really want to do? ‘ I said, ‘I’d really like to be a writer.’ And he said, ‘Go for it.’

When I moved to Vacaville five years ago, I went to the library and asked to join the authors’ group. The librarian suggested the Town Square Collection. Wilson Fried has been a part of it ever since.

“I learned early on that you can’t modify yourself,” she said. “You need a workshop.”

The first book in her trilogy, Outside Child, is set in the pre-Katrina period. The second, “One Drop” takes place during Hurricane Katrina and the last book, which has yet to be uploaded, takes place after Katrina. All the books, “The Murder Novel and New Orleans” have been translated.

“The investigators in my book are hesitant, they are not special eyes,” Wilson-Fried said. “It’s a sister-and-brother team. The sister has an MBA and works in New Orleans for the Floating Palace Steamboat Company, and her brother remains a petty con artist on the projects they grew up in. But it’s her who always gets in trouble and her brother has to help her out of situations to which it is subjected.”

Wilson-Fried often travels to New Orleans to ensure that her references are accurate.

“Even the pictures in New Orleans have changed,” she said. “After Hurricane Katrina, there were no street signs for some of the areas I knew and grew up in, so the landmarks are gone. Everything is different now. So I have to go back to make sure I make it believable to the people who live there.”

She also keeps a journal when she visits her old hometown.

“We’re the great storytellers in my family, and sometimes it’s just so much fun,” she said. “Especially my mother and my grandmother. They are gone now, but they told these wonderful stories and I found myself writing some of those stories, taking notes… I didn’t even realize I was preparing myself to write these novels by writing these things down.”

She had to adapt during the pandemic.

“I love dealing with the public, and that’s how I would have sold books in the past,” she said. “I am having a hard time with social media marketing. It didn’t discourage me. I signed up for a class to understand how to use a computer in social media.”

She is determined to finish the last book in the series.

“No matter what happens, I want to make sure this trilogy ends,” she said. “It’s something I want to leave behind for my children and grandchildren to know that when you start something you finish. This is very important and also to make sure they understand that you stay there. I just don’t want them to feel like you’re giving up on your dreams.”

For more information about the book collection, email Betty Lucke at [email protected]

