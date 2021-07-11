Watching the volcano: Remembering the eruption of Mauna Loa from July 5-6, 1975





Mauna Loa 46 years ago erupted this week, July 5-6, 1975, in a 20-hour event with vents confined to the summit area (the area above 3,660 m/12,000 ft) and lava flows dropping to just under 3,170 m (10,400 ft). ). This was the volcano’s first eruption in 25 years. At the time, it was the longest quiescent stretch since 1843 (we’re currently in the longest stretch of 37 years and still growing).

What’s so interesting about the 1975 eruption? It was the first Mauna Loa eruption to be observed with modern instruments, so it provides clues as to what we might observe in the lead-up to the Mauna Loa eruption in the future. Additionally, while all 33 Mauna Loa eruptions since 1843 began at the summit, only half have had vents in the summit area—as in 1975. Thus, the 1975 eruption is a useful and well-documented example of summit eruptions. Mauna Loa: A common activity pattern for this volcano.

Mauna Loa showed clear signs of disturbances that began in April 1974 and had large seismic swarms in August and December 1974, with maximum daily seismic numbers of around 450 (August) and 1500 (December). Daily earthquake numbers exceeded 100 days from February through June 1975. Nothing unusual was observed during July 5, 1975. However, that night at 10:51 PM HST, seismic activity rapidly escalated, and by 11:30 In the evening, the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory notified authorities in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Hawaii County Civil Defense that an eruption was imminent. The eruption began on July 5, 1975, at 11:42 PM with a line of fissures opening through the Moku’aweoweo Caldera. Finished by 7:30 p.m. on July 6th.

HVO personnel reached the Mauna Loa summit area two hours after the eruption began. They found lava fountains extending across the Moku’aweoweo Caldera up to about 1 kilometer (0.6 mi) southwest of the caldera, with flows advancing west and southeast. By 2:25 AM on July 6, additional fissures had opened across the north-northeast crater crater outside of the caldera. By dawn, the fountains and lava flows had ceased within Moku’aweoweo and in the southwest fissures. Active fissures were now only northeast of Moku’aweoweo, with ‘aa flowing north about 2 kilometers per hour (1.2 mph) toward Mauna Loa NOAA Weather Observatory Trail. About 7:15 a.m., the fountains feeding the bowl streams ceased. This was good news for the road – the lava reached 165 meters (180 yards) from her but didn’t cut it. Weak fountains continued elsewhere northeast of Moku’aweoweo until dark, when the eruption ended.

Over the next few days, it wasn’t clear if activity would pick up again, as inflation continued, dozens of earthquakes were felt, and hundreds were discovered in the Mauna Loa Northeast Rift area near Pulula. However, by July 10, seismic activity waned, and between July 9 and 12 the contraction was measured near Bulula. By July 12, volcanologists at HVO were confident that the eruption was Pau – for now.

The next – and final – eruption in 1984 covered more than 90% of the 1975 lava flows. However, the flows are still exposed just south of (Maoka) from NOAA’s Mauna Loa Weather Observatory about 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) before the observatory. .

How representative is the 1975 outbreak of summit activity alone? Of only 14 summit eruptions of which we know the date of their beginning and end, three – including in 1975 – lasted a day or less, one lasted a week or less, four lasted between 1 and 4 weeks, five lasted between one and six months, and one lasted several years.

While we don’t know when or how long the next Mauna Loa eruption will be, it will start at the summit if it follows the pattern set by eruptions documented since 1843. After that, the eruption will either remain at the top – such as in 1975 – or migrate down the Mauna Loa flank. .

Before the eruption, expect weeks to months of turbulence with a rapid escalation of seismic activity just before the eruption. Because our monitoring network is more comprehensive and complex than it was in 1975, we expect more earthquakes overall.

Volcano activity updates

Kilauea does not explode. USGS Volcano Alert Level in ADVISORY (https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/volcano-hazards/about-alert-levels). Kilauea updates are released weekly.

No surface activity at Kilauea volcano has been observed by field crews or webcam images since May 23. Earthquakes have slowly increased in recent weeks in the summit area, with gradual summit swells continuing over the past several months and two cycles of deflation and inflation over the past week. Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain slightly high. It is possible that the Halema’uma’u vent will resume an eruption or that Kilauea will enter a longer period of calm before the next eruption. For more information on Kilauea’s current monitoring, see https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/Kilauea/monitoring.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and is still at volcano alert level. This alert level does not mean that a volcano eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption from the current level of disturbance is certain. Mauna Loa updates are released weekly.

Last week, about 147 small-scale earthquakes were recorded below Mauna Loa. GPS measurements show low rates of deformation in the summit region over the past week. Gas concentrations and fumarole temperatures at both the summit and in the sulfur cone of the Southwest Rift Zone remain stable. Webcams do not show any changes to the landscape. For more information on current monitoring of Mauna Loa, see: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mauna-loa/monitoring.

There have been 6 events with 3 or more capillary reports in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week: M4.2 earthquake 73 km (45 mi) northwest of Kalua at a depth of 0 km (0 mi) on July 7 at 7:40 AM HST, M2 earthquake .1 18 km (11 mi) southeast of Waimea at a depth of 22 km (13 mi) on July 5 at 5:50 PM HST, M2.6 8 km (4 mi) SSE earthquake from a volcano 1 km (1 mi) away On July 5 at 2:39 pm HST, M5.2 earthquake 12 km (7 mi) northwest of Kukuihaili at a depth of 26 km (16 mi) on July 5 at 1:43 pm HST, M2. 4 23 km (14 mi) north of Pahala earthquake at a depth of 6 km (3 mi) on July 5 at 9:21 a.m. HST, and M3.3 earthquake 4 km (2 mi) south of Pahala 33 km (21 mi) ) on July 3 at 1:10 PM HST.

