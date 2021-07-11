Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.1 earthquake – Adriatic Sea, 61 km northeast of Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on July 11 12:56 pm (GMT +2)





An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale at a depth of 31 km

Jul 11 ​​10:58 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ two minutes later. Jul 11 ​​11:03: Volume has been recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2. The epicenter was corrected by 23 km (14 mi) toward ESE. July 11 11:19: Data updates from INGV . are now being used

Update Sunday, July 11, 2021, 11:09

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Rimini, in the province of Rimini, Emilia-Romagna

4.2 Earthquake July 11 12:56 PM (GMT +2)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Rimini, Provencia di Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, was reported just 13 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), one of the main international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the epicenter around noon on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 12:56 pm local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The Center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake as well. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak earthquake may have been felt include Marina Romia (population 1,200) located 55 km from the epicenter, Cervia (pop. 20,500) 61 km, Cesenatico (population 18,900) ) 62 km, Bellaria-Igea Marina (population 17,600) 63 km, Ravenna (population 80,900) 63 km, Rimini (population 118,700) 67 km, Riccione (population 32,700) 70 km, Cesena (79400) 76 km, Chioggia (41900) 88 km.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: July 11, 2021 10:56:20 UTC – local time at the epicenter: July 11 12:56 pm (GMT +2) Size: 4.1 Depth: 30.8 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 44.5462°N/ 12.9243°E (Adriatic, Italy) Nearby towns and cities: 51 km (32 mi) ENE Lido Adriano (Population: 5690) -> See nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi) northeast of Cervia (Provincia de Ravenna) (population: 20,500) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 57 km (35 mi) northeast of Cesenatico (Provencia di Forlì Cesena) (population: 18,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) northeast of Bellaria-Igea Marina (POP: 17600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) ENE from Ravenna (pop: 80900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 mi) north of Rimini (population: 118,700) -> see nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) north of Riccione (population: 32,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (41 mi) northeast of Cattolica (population: 16,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 78 km (48 mi) NNE for the city of San Marino (San Marino) (population: 4,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 297 km (185 mi) north of Rome (population: 2318,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 28.3 °C (83 °F), Humidity: 63%, Wind: 2 m/s (5 knots) From raw data source N: INGV (Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia) Estimated released Energy: 8.9 x 1010 joules (24.8 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 21.3 tons of TNT) Learn more

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.131 km Italy: Adriatico Settentrionale (MARE) INGV unknownn / aNear Pula, Istria, Croatia VolcanoDiscovery 4.210 km Northern Italy EMSC 4.210 km Northern Italy GFZ User reports about this earthquake (22)

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Ravenna / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 2-5 sec: Severe seismic shock. Cupboards and windows on the fifth floor are noisy | 2 users found this interesting.

103 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec: – | One user found this interesting.

Premantura / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds: Felt it on the top floor of a 4 storey house | One user found this interesting.

Pula (84.4 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds:. | One user found this interesting.

RAVENNA / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

90.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

Pizarro / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 seconds

Medulin / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short

Ravenna / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Pesaro (71.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 20-30 seconds

Ravenna / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Svetvincenat (83.6 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Umag / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

82.9 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Pula, Croatia / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 seconds

Gračišće / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Pula, Croatia (80.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short

buri / very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Porec Barenzo (90.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Medulin (85.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Paula / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

123.2 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6320523/mag4quake-Jul-11-2021-Northern-Italy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos