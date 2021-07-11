



Malnutrition is a serious problem in Papua New Guinea (PNG). It can lead to irreparable physical and cognitive damage. It is not uncommon to see children in Papua New Guinea apparently suffering from kwashiorkor, a severe symptom of undernourishment. The 2005 Papua New Guinea National Nutrition Survey found that 43.2% of children aged 6 to 59 months were stunted (poor growth and development indicating low height for age), and 5.5% were wasted (low weight for height). ) and 18.1% were stunted and underweight (low weight for age). Malnutrition was higher in rural areas than in urban areas.

Relevant data from the Western Region is not available, but it is necessary to inform local solutions. Data on child growth rates can guide early nutritional and health interventions before clinical symptoms of malnutrition appear.

In late 2018, we conducted a survey of child malnutrition in villages in the deprived Strickland Posavi district of West and Hella counties. This was after three years of severe drought and 10 months after the devastating earthquake that hit the region. This survey provided baseline data for a Rotary-sponsored project to alleviate malnutrition, based on the philosophies of Food Plant Solutions.

We measured the weight and height of 341 children (174 boys and 167 girls) under 5 years of age who were located in Bidamoni and Idolo villages of Mogolo, Adumare and Hoya. Mid-humerus circumference (MUAC), an indicator of wasting, was measured using a MUAC tape, in Huiya and surrounding villages only.

Many of these children were from families displaced from their villages of origin by the 7.5-magnitude earthquake in February 2018. Participation was representative of community-based, voluntary groups, with mothers and children invited to central survey sites.

Guidelines based on Papua New Guinea child growth data were developed for the Papua New Guinea National Nutrition Survey in 1982–1983, but we used readily available World Health Organization (WHO)/World Vision International guidelines to estimate wasting, stunting, and underweight for each child. A child was considered malnourished if any of these values ​​were below critical levels from the World Health Organization’s standard child growth scales. International standards overestimate stunting and underweight, but not waste, compared to Papua New Guinea standards.

Each of these indicators covers a different aspect of malnutrition, so together they provide a more complete view of a child’s nutritional status. Mid-arm circumference is widely used in Papua New Guinea because it is easy to measure, and in this survey it indicated malnutrition when other measures do not.

The table below shows that just over 40% of children showed at least one criterion of malnutrition (stunting, wasting, underweight, or mid-arm circumference).

Percentage of malnourished children in villages in Strickland Posavi

The incidence of malnutrition varied by location. Stunting was the most common expression of malnutrition, particularly among children who sought refuge in Huiya and those residing in Adumari. Children in these sites also showed the highest overall rate of malnutrition (ie at least one criterion). Wasting was much higher for children from villages associated with Mogolo than for any other village. Underweight was also high in these villages, although it was higher in refugee villages associated with an identity.

For refugee children in Huiya, general malnutrition and stunting were higher in children under three years of age than in older children (60.8% vs. 39.7% for general malnutrition and 43.1% vs. 34.5% for stunting). For children from Huiya, these figures were 47.7% versus 33.3% for generalized malnutrition, and 27.3% versus 25% for stunting. In Adumare, where dwarfism also appeared, there was little difference between these two age groups.

In Huiya, this difference in age group was most pronounced among children displaced by the earthquake. The villages in which all these children live have been seriously damaged, as many parks have been destroyed by landslides. While this may exacerbate malnutrition, the 2015-2016 drought is likely to have a greater impact. Stunting is a chronic condition arising from malnutrition that occurred during the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life (from conception to age two).

Eighty of the 341 children surveyed (23.5%) suffer from acute malnutrition. The continuing effects of the 2015-2016 drought may be involved, and for refugee children in Huiya, the February earthquake may have exacerbated manifestations of malnutrition.

Boys were heavier (mean 12.2 kg) and taller (median 86.0 cm) than girls (11.0 kg, 81.4 cm) but, except for wasting, measures of malnutrition were similar for both (stunting: boys and girls 30.5%; wasting: boys 11.5 %, girls 6.6%; underweight: boys 13.2%, girls 14.4%).

Only 20.6% of children had received three or more vaccinations (against hepatitis B, measles, and T-antigen, which provides protection against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and pertussis). Another 42.3% received either one or two, and 31.1% of the children did not receive any vaccinations. Malnutrition decreased slightly with increasing immunization level: 50.4%, 40.8% and 39%, respectively, zero, one or two, and three vaccinations. While this may explain the positive impact of national immunization programmes, the capacity of health services to treat malnutrition remains limited in the Strickland Bosavi area.

The high levels of general and severe malnutrition indicate an urgent need for remedial action in this area of ​​Papua New Guinea. The situation in and near Huiya and Adumari looks particularly dire, with high levels of stunting. Many villages close to these focus communities do not have on-site medical support. Follow-up work is needed to identify malnourished children and to guide the provision of a regular, balanced and nutritious diet and treatment as needed.

For children up to the age of five, a balanced and nutritious diet is essential for the unimpeded growth and development of the body and brain. Children need about half the amount of nutrients that adults need (about 4,300 kilojoules of energy and 25 grams of protein per day), but their stomachs are small so it is difficult for them to eat enough low-energy foods to meet their daily needs. Babies need some additional foods rich in energy and protein in their diet, for example, corn porridge, boiled mashed bean seeds, or coconut milk mixed with baby staple foods, and seeds and nuts for babies older than 12 months.

The Malnutrition Alleviation Project in the Western Region has raised awareness of the importance of good nutrition by around 2,000 families, thanks to the impressive team of local volunteer trainers who delivered 41 village nutrition workshops across the district. The next phase of the project, with support from XSPI collaborators and funding bodies, will focus on the sustainable adoption of better diets for children.

Whether people in the Western District go hungry is not the issue (and Burke rejects this claim anyway) — it is indisputable that her children are not eating a balanced, nutritious daily diet.

This survey was conducted with the support of the Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Clubs, and in collaboration with the CARE International Earthquake Recovery Team. Opinions are those of the authors only.

