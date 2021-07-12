New Orange County Tsunami Hazard Maps Highlight Danger Zones





The California Geological Survey said updated tsunami risk maps for Orange County would help plan evacuations in the event this wave threatens local communities.

The map is an update of the previous version, published in 2009. In Newport Beach, the tsunami risk area has been slightly increased in the latest map to help facilitate evacuation responses. Danger areas include the area between the Balboa Peninsula and the Pacific Coast Highway, as well as Newport Back Bay.

Meanwhile in Bolsa Chica and Huntington Beach, the tsunami danger zone has shrunk after new data showed dams and ponds could help protect residents.

Tsunami danger areas include the Pacific Coast Highway, an ecological preserve, several canals and the Santa Ana River up to Adams Street, about 3 miles inland.

Much of the tsunami risk zone at Laguna Beach does not extend inland, except for Main Beach, where it extends as far as Beach Street, and at Aliso Beach Park, where the risk zone extends partly to the Ranch Resort.

A map of Los Angeles County was released in March. The state agency has so far updated maps in 13 coastal counties and plans to update the remaining seven over the next year.

Both maps were produced in collaboration with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, AECOM Technical Services and the Tsunami Research Center at the University of Southern California. The maps include new data and improved computer modeling, as well as a function that allows users to search for an address to see if it is in a particular tsunami danger zone. Hazardous areas are highlighted in yellow, while non-hazardous areas are highlighted in green.

The agency said it would start including tsunami evacuation information on the internet front.

A walking tour of Crescent City presents facts about the devastating 1964 tsunami that wiped out 289 homes and businesses and killed 11 people.

(Myung Jae-chun/Los Angeles Times)

The California Geological Survey is “always learning new things about tsunami sources and new modeling techniques that help improve tsunami hazard products,” said Jacob Roper, assistant director of communications for the Department of Nature Conservation.

The updated tsunami danger zone maps include a baseline scenario for a severe tsunami source equivalent to a magnitude 9.3 earthquake from the Aleutian Islands. [near Alaska] It represents a 1,000-year event,” Roper said. “The new maps also benefit from a better understanding of the Earth’s surface, showing where tsunami patterns are more likely to flow than floods.”

Roper said the maps also include a small buffer zone that demarcates tsunami danger zones along the nearest street or landmark to make it easier for users.

Tsunamis are not uncommon in California and, historically, have caused mostly minor damage.

But this does not mean that it is out of the realm of possibility.

More than 150 tsunamis have hit the California coast since 1800. The most devastating of these was in 1964, when a tsunami – following a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in Alaska – struck Crescent City, killing 11 people and destroying 29 buildings in the city.

In Thursday’s announcement, officials said major flooding as a result of the tsunami was not expected in southern Orange County, but that ports and coasts could be affected.

While devastating tsunamis are rare in California, they do happen [happened] And it happens. “If you live on or visit the coast, you need to be aware of this potential danger,” Steve Bohlin, president of the California Geological Survey, said in a statement.

The maps show the possibility of a once-in-a-millennium tsunami due to lessons learned from the 2011 Tohoku-Oki earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 15,500 people, Bohlin said.

“Japan used data from several hundred years of tsunami records in its planning, which seemed quite plausible,” Bohlin said. Then it was affected by a tsunami once in a millennium. Therefore, we are taking a very conservative approach and using a 1,000-year scenario as a baseline for our new maps, hoping to avoid the tragic loss of life that occurred in Japan.”

To use the map, visit save.ca.gov/cgs/tsunami/maps.

Nguyen writes for Times Community News.

