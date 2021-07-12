Not just the Covid virus: earthquakes and typhoons pose a threat at the Tokyo Olympics





Tokyo (AFP)

The coronavirus may top the stakes at the Tokyo Olympics, but organizers in Japan have another potentially unpredictable threat to contend with: natural disasters.

Japan is regularly shaken by earthquakes and battered by typhoons, and experts warn that disaster preparedness for an event as big as the Games should not be held back by the virus.

“For regulators, infection measures are an urgent challenge,” Hirotada Hirose, a specialist in disaster risk studies, told AFP.

“But we must not forget the risks of a major earthquake when Japan hosts an Olympics,” added Hirose, professor emeritus at Tokyo Women’s Christian University.

Japan lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that extends across Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

The country is also home to many active volcanoes and is regularly exposed to cyclones in the season that runs from May to October, peaking in August and September.

# photo 1

When Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2019, three pool matches were canceled due to Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 100 people and caused widespread flooding.

Tokyo and its surroundings sit precariously at the junction of moving tectonic plates, and experts and officials regularly warn residents that the next “Big One” could strike at any time.

Prior to the postponement last year, a large-scale exercise was organized to train in response to a massive earthquake that struck Tokyo Bay.

A message in Japanese and English at one place read, “An earthquake happened. Please be calm and protect yourself.”

“Taking action in a panic may lead to danger.”

Tokyo 2020 says it has contingency plans for various natural disasters, “prioritizing the safety of spectators and people involved,” although they declined to provide further details.

# photo 2

The risks are real, said Toshiasu Nagao, an expert in earthquake prediction studies at Tokai University’s Institute of Ocean Research and Development.

“It would not be surprising if a strong earthquake hits directly under the capital tomorrow,” he told AFP.

And it’s not just Tokyo, but the risks of an earthquake are omnipresent in Japan.

– “A bit nerve-wracking’

Japan has so far been hit by seven earthquakes of magnitude six or higher, including a 7.3-magnitude quake in February, and a tremor in March that triggered a tsunami warning.

Japan is also haunted by the 2011 earthquake that triggered a tsunami that killed more than 18,500 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The Tokyo government says the city’s permanent Olympic venues feature the latest technology in the event of a disaster.

For example, the $340 million Ariac volleyball arena has giant shock-absorbing rubber cushions to keep it safe even during violent shaking, and is approved for use as a shelter.

# photo 3

Waterfront structures, including the Olympic Village, are built on dikes or protected by sea walls that can withstand a tsunami of about two meters (6.5 feet) — the maximum height expected within Tokyo Bay, the city says.

In some ways, the pandemic has made the potential disaster response less complex as nearly all fans will be banned from participating in the games, making the prospect of mass spectator evacuating unlikely.

But about 70,000 athletes, media and officials will remain in Tokyo for the Olympics and Paralympics, and it can be difficult to control infection risks while responding to emergencies.

Japanese authorities have already updated their emergency policies, limiting space in shelters to avoid crowding and stocking up on masks and sanitizers.

Sakiko Kanbara, professor of disaster nursing at the University of Kochi, cautioned that “managing the evacuation could directly conflict with infection control measures.”

“We have to realize that a catastrophe in normal times is very different from a catastrophe in a pandemic.”

However, emergency preparedness is so deeply ingrained in Japanese life that Tokyo has several disaster simulation centers where visitors can experience artificial tremors and practice evacuation.

# photo 4

On a recent visit to the Ikebukuro Life Safety Education Center, English teacher Mike Diakakis said he found the earthquake in Tokyo earlier this year “a little nerve-wracking.”

“You don’t really think about it until you experience it,” he said.

© 2021 AFP

