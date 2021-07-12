The new Madrid earthquake could happen again





When we think of earthquake risk, we’re more likely to imagine California than Arkansas, but Arkansas also has a major fault line, the New Madrid fault line running from the tip of the Mississippi as far as southern Illinois along the Mississippi River. Earthquakes along the fault occurred in December 1811 and 1812, but University of Arkansas professor Gregory Dumond said scientists cannot predict when the next earthquake will occur. “We can give you a 100 percent chance of that happening, but that’s about it,” he said in a 2019 interview. Dumond said the biggest difference between faults in California and Arkansas is time. “If we look at just the one-week record of earthquakes that hit California, It’s going to fill in the map,” Dumond said. “If we look at a map similar to New Madrid and draw all the earthquakes on it, it’s going to look distinct, with a lot of earthquakes on it, but that’s built up over hundreds of thousands of years.” Californians prepare for earthquakes like a lot. “People in California think about earthquakes all the time,” Dumond says. “They have to engineer buildings that have to withstand the impact of an earthquake and have insurance for these kinds of things.” Here in Arkansas, the Arkansas Army National Guard works alongside Hand with state agencies to prepare for emergencies such as major earthquakes.” A state supportive agency. We will fill in the blanks that other state agencies would have faced if they run out of resources,” said Lieutenant Colonel Derald Neugebauer. While New Madrid has been relatively dormant for hundreds of years, a major earthquake can still occur.” One school of thought is geologists who say it is a dead bug, It’s not moving, it’s not creeping,” Dumond said. But seismic activity has been recorded since 1972.”

New Madrid, Mo. –

When we think of earthquake risk, we are more likely to imagine California than Arkansas.

But Arkansas also has a major fault line.

The New Madrid fault line extends from the tip of the Mississippi to southern Illinois along the Mississippi River.

The last major earthquakes along the fault occurred in December 1811 and 1812, but University of Arkansas professor Gregory Dumond said scientists cannot predict when the next earthquake will occur.

“We can give you a hundred percent chance of that happening, but that’s all about it,” he said in a 2019 interview.

Dumond said the biggest difference between the flaws in California and Arkansas is time.

“If we look at the record for just one week of earthquakes in California, we’ll turn on the map,” Dumond said. “If we look at a map similar to New Madrid and plot all the earthquakes on it, it looks distinct, with a lot of earthquakes on it, but that’s built up over hundreds of thousands of years.”

Californians prepare for earthquakes as much as Arkans prepare for natural disasters.

“People in California think about earthquakes all the time,” Dumond said. “They have to engineer buildings that have to withstand the impact of the earthquake and insure these kinds of things.”

Here in Arkansas, the Arkansas Army National Guard works with state agencies to prepare for emergencies such as major earthquakes.

“We are a supportive state agency,” said Lt. Col. Derald Neugebauer. “We will fill in the blanks that other state agencies would have faced if they run out of resources.”

While New Madrid has been relatively dormant for hundreds of years, it can still cause a major earthquake.

“One school of thought is geologists who say it’s a dead bug, it’s not moving, it’s not crawling,” Dumond said. But seismic activity has been recorded since 1972.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.4029tv.com/article/could-there-be-another-earthquake-on-arkansas-new-madrid-fault-line/37000962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos