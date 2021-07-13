Earthquake shakes small town north of northern New Mexico | local news





A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near the small village of Galena in northern New Mexico rocked nearby small towns on Monday and was felt as far away as Los Alamos and Santa Fe counties, according to US Geological Survey readings.

Three tremors shook the Galena area about 40 miles from Los Alamos, the strongest of which was magnitude 4.2 at about 9:30 a.m.

Although the earthquake was very low in intensity when it reached Los Alamos, it prompted more than 215 people to respond with “Did you feel it?” Report provided by the USGS on its website.

This reduces the number of responses from other regions, including those that bore the brunt of the earthquake. Jemez Springs came in second, with about 20 people reporting how they felt.

“They probably felt it for a moment—like a tremor,” Don Blackman, a geophysicist with the USGS, said of respondents at Los Alamos. “Maybe it frightened a few people and caught their attention. I think there are a lot more scientists who are more likely to report an earthquake than the general public.”

Lab officials said it did not cause damage or disturbances at the site.

“The laboratory’s emergency management organization is aware of the event and will continue to monitor the situation,” lab spokesman Peter Hyde wrote in an email.

Blackman said the intensity of the Los Alamos earthquake was too low to cause any structural damage to a home, let alone strong government buildings. He said he might remove the mug that was precariously placed on one of the shelves.

However, a longtime critic of the laboratory’s nuclear weapons program has said that seismic activity should not be taken lightly.

“Such a small earthquake at that distance wouldn’t pose a significant risk in Los Alamos,” said Greg Melo, executive director of the nonprofit Los Alamos Study Group. “But it does serve as a reminder that the Jimmys Mountains are geologically active.”

Milo said the old Cold War-era lab buildings, where people still work, are fragile enough to collapse even under a moderate earthquake with its epicenter in the Pajarito fault zone. He added that one of the buildings that will be used to help produce nuclear bomb cores – or pits – is due to be replaced in 2026 because it is obsolete.

Milo said the lab should do a thorough check of all of its buildings to see which ones are prone to earthquakes, because even a 5-magnitude earthquake on the plateau can be devastating.

He said the probability of earthquakes was a factor in determining how many pits to produce in the lab.

Small earthquakes such as Monday’s can occur anywhere in the lower 48 states except for North Dakota and Florida, Blackman said.

“It’s not like we have it every day,” he said, “but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

.

