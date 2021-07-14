A town in Croatia was plagued by 100 huge craters after the earthquake





Six days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake would strike central Croatia on December 29, 2020, Nikola Borjevic saw his garden destroyed. Instead of waking up to marvel at his potato seedlings, the Mečenčani inhabitant came across a hole 30 meters deep and 14 meters deep. Like this, another 100 were found within a few months.

“My wife was at home all morning, occasionally looking out the window,” Borojevich told the BBC. “At about two in the afternoon, he noticed something strange in the garden. We went out and there was a big hole in our orchard.”

Geologists have long known that subsidence is caused by landslides or earthquakes, but the large amount seen in Mečenčani and its neighboring village of Borojovici has left them in awe.

Fortunately, several primary landslides washed away vacant rural land, according to IFL Science, but basins continued to emerge. With 54 of them spread across the region at the end of January, this quickly became a threat to the lives and property of thousands of people, and officials seriously considered evacuating the two villages.

When the earthquake rocked Petringa a few days before the New Year celebrations, it was the most powerful earthquake Croatia had experienced in nearly half a century. The natural disaster that killed and injured tens of thousands of homes was also destroyed, and its earthquake was felt in Bosnia as in Serbia.

While the worst devastation may have passed, the Croats who were now shocked by the unexpected appearance of sewer pits calmed nothing. Many residents have seen these shallow depressions appear within a few feet of their homes, while many have seen the ground fall under their homes.

“We feel very uncomfortable,” said Stoyan Kresojevic, a resident of Menchani. “Sewers surround us, and uncertainty is killing us. We don’t know if we will have to leave. These holes are dangerous because they open up and water flows in.”

With 100 sink holes spread over 3.8 square miles and new wells opening every week, things are becoming almost unsustainable. She almost swallowed a local farmer with the tractor driving her, for example. Fortunately, experts from all over the world are now on the ground looking for solutions.

Many sewers appeared within meters of people’s homes.

While questions abound, certain things are well established. What we do know is that Croatia is a very seismic region, where the Adriatic plate and the Eurasian plate collide with each other causing strong tectonic shifts. As a result, nine earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 6 have occurred since the early 20th century.

In addition, there are thousands of limestone caves along the Croatian coast that house the so-called “Dinariko Karst”. Dozens of them reach inland, with a depth of more than 3,261 feet. They are very risky, draining acidic waters and slowly eroding limestone, with earthquakes capable of causing their surfaces to collapse.

According to the Croatian Geological Institute (CGI), “Even without earthquakes, the soil above these cavities will collapse and depressions will form, as has sometimes happened in the past, but earthquakes have accelerated and intensified these processes.”

“While dinar karst is mainly from the Cretaceous and Jurassic period, the karst we find here is smaller, more porous and hollow,” said the CGI hydrogeologist. Josep Terzic. “It is restricted to a few small areas here and near the city of Zagreb.”

Both cities in question are located high up in these lowlands, with huge amounts of sand, gravel and silt on the porous limestone rocks. In the end, it certainly appears that the earthquake was the main cause of this huge problem, either due to tremors that simply collapsed caves or diverted water.

“The earthquakes obviously accelerated some of the processes that were already in progress,” Terzic said. “The earthquakes caused tremendous dynamic pressure on these lands and places that were already on the edge of equilibrium suddenly collapsed.”

