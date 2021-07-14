18 earthquakes hit the Hualien District of eastern Taiwan in one hour





Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Eighteen earthquakes hit eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County in one hour Wednesday morning, according to the Central Meteorological Bureau (CWB).

The bureau said one earthquake, at 6:52 a.m., with the highest magnitude of 5.2 out of 18, shook Ji’an town in the province, a subduction zone comprising the Eurasian Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate.

CWB’s Seismology Center said the quake was centered 5.1 kilometers southwest of Hualien County and had a depth of 5.9 kilometers.

The intensity of the quake, which measures its actual impact, was the highest in Hualien City, the CWB said, measuring 5 on the 7-level Taiwanese intensity scale, according to the CWB.

Local media reported some damage to buildings and other facilities near Jian Town in Hualien City.

The CWB is expected to hold a press conference soon to provide more details.

