Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.8 earthquake – Santiago, 44 ​​km northeast of Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile, on July 14 1:22 am (GMT-4)

Santiago (46.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

126.7 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Las Condes, Santiago / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

Las Condes / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

T / moderate vibration (MMI V) / single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Huichuraba, Santiago (38.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 20-30 seconds: Here in Huechuraba 2nd floor felt very strong, I heard how p waves arrived with very loud noise and then the sudden movement as vibration while the house moved vertically and horizontally. It felt quite similar to the one on January 24th but it wasn’t as strong as that time. (reported by our app)

San Esteban / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / Very short: I woke up and the walls of the house were shaking hard

Santiago (37.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / Very Short

26.6 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Las Condes, Santiago (37.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Loud gurgling and slight shaking (reported by our app)

Las Condes / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

San Bernardo (58.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 1-2 seconds

34.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

61.4 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Puente Alto, Santiago, Chile (68.2 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: Fuerte, pero corta sacudida

Los Condes / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: two or three vibrations from left to right

32.6 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5secs: A strong shaking scared my cat (reported by our app)

201.2 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds: S.

55 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Santiago / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short

Santiago / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 2-5 sec:.

Las Condes / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 10-15 seconds

Santiago / Weak tremor (MMI III) / Single lateral tremor / Very short: It was one strong movement

Santiago – McCool / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short قصير

Lamba / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds: Lo sentí

In Mi Casa Gil (43.1 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Too short: My door moved too hard and I think it’s going to explode

Santiago, Chile (40.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: I felt amazing movement for about ten minutes after the initial rumble

Santiago, Comuna Center / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Valparaiso Chile / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 sec: At 2.20am Slight shaking of movement but loud here in Valparaíso de Chile.

Santiago / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s

San Jose de Maipo (57.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Una sacudida suave

Santiago (46.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical spur / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) Macul (44.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Santiago de Chile (40.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Santiago, Chile (56.1 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Santiago, Chile (56.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

