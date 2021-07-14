WELLINGTON TODAY July 15th: Staff sent home due to earthquake risk concerns, orca hunt enters fourth day





More than 1,000 workers at Astron will be working from home today after it was found to be an earthquake hazard.

Good morning Wellington. From orca sightings to Snapper problems, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going on today.

6.33 a.m.: Weather update

MetService is expecting a cloud boost this morning. strong north. High 14°C, Low 12°C.

There is currently a hau pūkeri (strong wind) warning in effect for Remutaka Hill. Use extra caution, especially if you are in a light or high-sided vehicle, or ride a bicycle or motorcycle.

More than a thousand workers in the city center have been evacuated due to earthquake risks

More than a thousand workers are working from home today after the 17-storey Astron Center was found to present a potential earthquake hazard.

Inland Revenue, Asteron Life, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Aviation Security Service are among those sending staff home through the weekend while further assessments are made.

The issues were discovered after Inland Revenue requested a detailed seismic assessment while a lease renewal was being considered.

The hunt for the Orca pod enters the fourth day

The hunt for a stuck baby orca pod has entered its fourth day, but volunteers and experts are still hopeful of a successful outcome.

The search for Toa’s missing capsule has entered its fourth day, and experts remain optimistic.

There are positive signs when it comes to calf rehabilitation, said Ian Angus, DOC’s director of marine species.

Heritage New Zealand opposes Snapper . machines

Heritage New Zealand opposes the “bold and intrusive” design of Snapper machines planned for a pilot program that will allow travelers to pay for their trips with the card.

Hertiage New Zealand opposes new snapper checkers, calling them “bold and intrusive”.

The software is due to be tested on the Johnsonville line from October, but it was revealed that in June Heritage New Zealand told the Greater Wellington Regional Council that it opposed the colors of the proposed proofreaders, as they did not match the building’s design.

