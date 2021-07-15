911 call from Surfside gives a bleak picture of a tragic morning





In the early morning hours of June 24, police and rescue departments across Miami were flooded with phone calls to 8777 Collins Ave. The site of one of the deadliest buildings in US history.

Nearly two dozen callers repeated this now infamous address to senders in an hour, according to 911 recordings released Wednesday.

The calls from the morning of the tragic collapse of the South Champlain Towers present a grim picture of what witnesses and those inside the part of the building that remained were exposed: confusion, horror, panic.

The first call came at 1:16 a.m. and first responders were dispatched to the crash site within minutes. In early calls, witnesses described what they thought was a large explosion or earthquake.

In one call, the sender repeats again and again, “Hello. Madam? Hello?” The only answer before the line breaks: “Come, come, come.”

At 1:21 AM, a caller reported a breakdown in the building’s parking garage. He tried to describe what had happened but said he could only see smoke. People shouted in the background.

A woman’s voice asks where they are going, and her voice is filled with fear.

“We can’t see anything. Everything here is smoke,” the caller told the dispatchers.

In a moment of panic, the caller tried to calm his panting mother, and she took a breath next to him.

“Relax. Take a deep breath. We are here. We are here. We are safe, Mom,” he said.

“Earthquake!” The mother shouted to someone in the background. “It’s an earthquake outside!”

Minutes later, someone called to report a fire after seeing plumes of smoke rising into the air after the collapse.

“The building is completely smoking,” she said.

Another caller who was staying in a building adjacent to the South Champlain Towers called at 1:25 a.m.

When asked what he saw, he replied, “A very large building has collapsed. The building next to us has disappeared.”

You hear a woman in the background worrying if there are people inside.

The story continues

At the same moment, another caller described how a noise she could not see woke her and described seeing the building fall.

“I looked outside, and saw the yard area began to sink,” she told the dispatcher. “The patio area, the pool area is starting to sink.”

The dispatcher tried to reassure her that the police and paramedics were at the scene.

“Yes, but there are too many parts of the building that have collapsed,” she said, sobbing. “The building just went into a hole, so there will be many, many dead.”

Just before 1:30 a.m., people stuck inside the still standing part began calling 911.

“I’m in Champlain Towers. Something’s going on here. You gotta get us out of here,” said one of the callers, standing on the balcony of one of the units.

“Half of the building is gone!” She screams.

She said there was no exit from the building. I asked for help.

In a 14-minute call, a man described his and his family’s escape from the remainder of the building. For those inside the remaining building, the calls show how chaotic and disoriented it is for them to get out, shouting the names of their family members. They weren’t sure where they had to go or whether it was safe for them to take another step.

“We can’t find the way out. We’re up the stairs, but we don’t know which rungs we can go down,” he told the dispatcher.

Someone shouted “I want to get out!” in the background.

“There are people screaming saying they are stuck in the part of the building that collapsed,” he said. “Keep on screaming. Is it safe for us to stay here?”

He and his family descended from the second floor to the garage floor to find that the garage had been submerged by two feet of water and debris before finally getting out safely.

At least 96 people died in the collapse, Miami-Dade police said Wednesday, after identifying another victim. A police spokesman said a total of 11 people were still missing in the collapse.

In the nearly three weeks since the crash, local, international and national leaders have vowed to get to the bottom of what caused the unexpected tragedy.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, which investigated the collapse of the Twin Towers after the September 11 attack, has begun investigating the cause, a feat that could take months or years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/building-next-us-gone-911-213400063.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos