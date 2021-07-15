To better understand earthquakes – search for | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University





New research from Embry-Riddle University’s Department of Aeronautical Physical Sciences, the Center for Space and Atmospheric Research (CSAR), NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and Kyoto University demonstrates the counterintuitive idea that scientists can look toward the sky, at Earth’s ionosphere, for information about the evolution of earthquakes. the big one.

Earthquakes generate sound waves that travel into the upper atmosphere and disturb the lower side of the ionosphere – the ionosphere’s ionizing and conducting region – especially at altitudes between 150 and 300 km. Ionospheric disturbances caused by waves also affect how radio signals propagate. These include signals from Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites where the signals are transmitted to receivers on the ground. Fluctuations in GPS signals, which are driven by sound waves, can provide information about earthquakes that differs from information measured in seismic data, according to a paper published May 18 in AGU Advances.

Using data documenting disturbances in GPS signals that occurred during the 7.8-magnitude Kaikoura earthquake in New Zealand in 2016, the researchers were able to calculate the time of a major rupture in the fault and a significant rise in the surface — a timing that cannot be derived from Seismometer alone.

“A better understanding of the coupled earthquake and atmospheric dynamics is important for seismology and for assessing future earthquake and tsunami risks globally,” said Pavel Enchin, research associate and recent graduate of Embry-Riddle, who is the lead author of the research paper. “This finding may be particularly relevant to complex or subsea earthquakes that, in some cases, may not be fully described in traditional geophysical data sets.”

Importantly for future studies, the measurable effects of waves observed in the GPS data can be directly related to the developments of large earthquakes and the resulting changes at the Earth’s surface over time. The observed wave effects can help determine simulations and confirm the timing of events occurring in an earthquake.

Jonathan B. said: Senfeli, CSAR Director and Principal Investigator on the project, which was funded by NASA, said the research represents an important step toward modeling the processes of earthquakes along with the atmospheric waves they generate, and their subsequent effects on the ionosphere using the Global Positioning System (GPS). signals. The simulations can be directly compared to actual ionospheric measurements derived from GPS and help understand what can be verified from the data.

“These case studies are very encouraging for the prospect of future simulations extending from solid Earth to space, and toward new and complementary strategies for measuring earthquake developments,” Snefly said.

