Meet Line, “Japan Kick off” caused by the earthquake and tsunami





His story is unconventional.

The platform was set up in 2011, after the earthquake followed by the tsunami that wreaked havoc on the country. In addition to the role, the Messaging appLine combines a number of other features such as a payment system, a posting feed, games, a set of stickers Like or WhatsApp is not Brazil. They are more than 86 million active users in Japan.

In the video at the beginning of the article, watch reports from Brazilian influencers Clyde Souza (Port Onde blog I Go) and Julia Dalcin (Hey Joe! Listen!), who live in Japan, about what it’s like to use Line.

1 de 7 Line, “Zap Japan”, beats WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. among Japanese favorites – Photo: Disclosure

Line, ‘Go Japan’ beats WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. among Japanese favorites – Image: Disclosure

See below 6 points about the line:

1. Created in the midst of a catastrophe

The app was launched in 2011 in Japan in response to a strong 9.1 earthquake that struck Japan that year, causing a tsunami that left about 20,000 people dead. NHM employees, in the internet domain, have created the platform that can make calls and send messages via smartphones.

The idea was to provide a means of communication, via the Internet and a cell phone, for the country’s residents so they could stay in touch with their relatives during emergencies – at the time of the disaster, the country’s phone networks were at risk.

2 of 7 March 11, 2011 image showing the movement of the tsunami in Iwanuma, northern Japan – Photo: AP Photo/Kyodo News, File

A March 11, 2011 photo shows the movement of the tsunami in Iwanuma, northern Japan – Image: AP Photo/Kyodo News, File

2. From courier to payment system

At first it was just a messenger, then new services were added. Current features include news organization, online medical consultations, payment center, and music streaming.

There is still room to read the manga until you get jobs on the company’s pages. In one of the latest features, Line has started introducing Clova, an assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help individuals and businesses in their daily lives.

3 of 7 Using the Line app is part of Japanese people’s daily lives – Photo: AP Photo / Koji Sasahara

Using the Line app is part of Japanese everyday life – Photo: AP Photo / Koji Sasahara

One of Line’s trademarks is a variety of stickers and stickers for use in conversations.

New designs are added constantly, and some of them can be downloaded for free, but there is also a large volume of exclusive stickers for sale.

Sticker Fever has created physical stores selling T-shirts, trinkets, fancy fabrics and other items from the official Line Friends sticker series.

4 of 7 Fever characters in the line – photo: propaganda

In-Line Sticker Fever – Photo: Disclosure

4. Most downloaded from Japan

Even with its 10 years of existence, Line is still one of the most popular apps in Japan. The most downloaded among the communication apps in July 2021, on Android and iOS, according to App Annie, a service that monitors downloads.

Other apps that appear in this category, behind Line, are Discord, Facebook, and Yahoo.

5 of 7 Line uses filter technology for video calls. – Image: Disclosure

Line uses technology to filter video calls. – Image: Disclosure

5. Not packed outside Asia

In addition to Japan, Line has had success in other parts of Asia, such as Thailand and Taiwan, but has not been able to replicate its success in different markets. The app is in Brazil with a Portuguese version, but its services are more limited.

6 of 7 Line has a copy in Brazil, but it wasn’t as cool as it was in Japan – Photo: Reproduction

Line has a copy in Brazil, but it wasn’t as rock as it was in Japan – Photo: clone

6. Controversy with privacy

The app was controversial in early 2021 after company technicians in China were reported to have accessed information from Japanese users without their consent, contrary to what is required by law.

Following the fallout from the case, the app blocked access to the database in China. This also prompted Line to move Japanese user data storage from South Korea to Japan.

7 of the 7 Line received a major update in 2020 – Photo: Publicity

Line received a major update in 2020 – Photo: Disclosure

Learn how to protect from strikes, not WhatsApp

No WhatsApp Pitfalls: Learn How to Protect Yourself

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediarunsearch.co.uk/meet-line-japan-zap-created-by-the-earthquake-followed-by-the-tsunami-technique/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos