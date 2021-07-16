“Help me please, an earthquake happened!”: Police reveal desperate 911 calls after crashing in Miami





Three weeks after the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Miami, Miami-Dade County police have revealed 911 phone calls from survivors and neighbors after the crash in which 97 people are already dead and eight more are missing.

The communications show the despair and bewilderment experienced by those who witnessed the tower’s collapse. Some were blinded by the smoke and went so far as to assert that it was an earthquake while seeking help as quickly as possible in the face of the disaster that occurred.

So far, authorities have not been able to determine what caused the tragic collapse of the building at 8777 Collins Street, although rubble continues to be removed in search of bodies.

Some of the desperate calls the 911 emergency service received were as follows:

call number 1

Player one: “Miami-Dade”.

Operator 2: “Wait. I’m trying… (inaudible)”

Caller: “We have to get out of here!”

Operator 1: “Follow the mapping on 88th Street”.

Caller: “Hurry up, there’s been a big explosion.”

First trigger: “Garage breakdown.”

Caller: “It’s at 8777 Collins Street.”

Operator 2: “Garage? What’s the phone number?”

Caller: “8777 Collins Avenue!”

Operator 2: “Good. Sir, tell me exactly what happened.”

Caller: I don’t know. There is a lot of smoke… I can’t see anything at this time.”

Operator 2: “Do you see smoke? Mister.”

Woman: “Where are we going?”

Caller: “We have to move on.”

Operator 2: “Hello?”

Caller: “I’m here.”

Operator 2: “What do you see?”

The person who calls: “I see nothing but smoke. The police are here.”

Operator 2: “Good, sir. If the police are there, we can hang up.”

call number 2

Caller: “We can’t see anything, everything here is smoke.”

Operator: “Well. I heard you said something about a bridge collapse. Was that what happened?”

Caller: “No, it was a building.”

Background voice: “A building has collapsed!”

Caller: Mom, relax. take a deep breath”.

Background voice: “Please help us. There was an earthquake.”

Background voice: “We have to open, hurry.”

Woman: “There was an earthquake.”

Operator: “Do you know the number of floors of the building? We have already sent help.”

Caller: Mom, “Where are you going?”

Woman: “I don’t know, I can’t see anything!”

call number 3

Operator: “Miami-Dade Police, what’s the emergency?”

The caller: “Looks like there was an earthquake in the garage. Something happened underground somehow and everything collapsed at 8777 Collins Street.”

Operator: “This was already reported by one person. Help is on the way.”

Caller: “I see. Thank you.”

call number 4

Caller: “I’m at 8888 Collins Avenue, across the street. The building is covered in smoke.”

Operator: “Do you know if someone is inside the building?”

Caller: “Yes, there are people inside. I see the lights are on.”

Operator: “What kind of building is this?”

Caller: “It looks like an apartment tower or a hotel. The police are outside at this time.”

Operator: “Can you tell me how many floors?”

Caller: “1,2,3,4,5,6…I count at least six floors and see the lights upstairs.”

Operator: “Where does the fire come from?”

Caller: “I don’t see fire, just a lot of smoke.”

