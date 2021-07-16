Avalanche by the waves: Why did Israel send the aid? – Opinion





Although the quick-response Israeli medical team in Surfside, Florida, was generally welcome, there were some notable naysayers.

Some of them were just anti-Semites and anti-Zionists (at present almost the same). But even prominent critics of Israel often betray their basic ignorance of the essential Jewish concept of grace, giving, and mercy.

Among the lesser known critics was Raphael Shimonov, a longtime political activist from Queens, New York, who tweeted that “Israel’s expertise crushes buildings where people are, not save them.” The suggestion was that the IDF’s efforts in Miami were little more than reflections of government propaganda and hypocrisy. Palestinian-American political activist Linda Sarsour responded with a beaming emoji with her thumbs up.

Eric Garland, who described himself as a “nice intellectual fighter” whose Twitter page has more than a quarter of a million followers, similarly wondered why “Given the IDF’s presence in this mess, [the] The building was demolished in such a rush.”

The constant criticism is that the Jewish state promotes and glorifies its inclusive social policies in order to distract people from its oppression of the Palestinians. Similarly, Israelis working to protect the environment are derided as “greenwashes.” Those who celebrate Israeli cuisine, from “washing dishes.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function() {cnxps({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}).render(‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none” ;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“634517”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “None”; var script = document.createElement(‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute(‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute(‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild(script);}

The implication, in other words, is that the Israelis always have an ulterior motive.

This is little more than a subtle form of mass defamation. The conclusion that Israel only went to Surfside because there is a large Jewish population in that community ignores the similar rescue teams of the small country that have been sent to places like Ghana, Kenya and Mexico City. Israel takes very seriously the idea that it should be a light to the nations, who work forever in tikkun olam (“reforming the world”).

It responds immediately to emergencies around the world not because the victims are Jews, but because they are human.

Its history in this respect is not a new phenomenon. In 1953, when an earthquake in Greece killed more than 1,000 people, Israeli Navy ships were on site to provide medical treatment to survivors. In 1985, an even more devastating earthquake in Mexico City that killed 10,000 people was met by a delegation of IDF search and rescue teams.

In 1994, after a terrorist attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, the Israeli army was there almost immediately, as it was in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1998 after a car bomb exploded near the US embassy, ​​where the teams were Found. Capable of rescuing three people buried under the rubble.

In 2005, in the wake of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans, Israel sent 80 tons of humanitarian supplies. In 2006 and 2012, the country responded to building collapses in Kenya and Ghana. In 2017, she helped rescue earthquake victims in Mexico City.

But to Israel’s perennial critics, these expressions of happiness are virtually ignored.

That was not the case, however, in Surfside, where, in the early morning of June 24, a 12-storey seaside condominium abruptly disintegrated. By Friday, an Israeli task force was on site, sifting through layers of rubble in 12-hour shifts.

The IDF’s National Search and Rescue Unit, along with members of the United Hatzalah Trauma and Crisis Response Unit, arrived Sunday morning. They were accompanied by volunteers from the Israeli emergency response organization Zaka, which specializes in collecting body parts for Jewish burials. It was known that a large number of the Jewish population, including 20 Israelis, were among the missing. As a result of these efforts, the exhumation of the bodies was much faster than would have been possible otherwise.

Their presence was greatly appreciated and acknowledged by Surfside residents, who lined the streets to give the Israeli rescue team a warm hug and juicy waves of applause as the IDF left for home, after once again showing that kindness is always in season.

The writer is a professor of law at the University of Baltimore, where he specializes in civil liberties and international human rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/surfside-collapse-why-did-israel-send-help-opinion-674030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos