UNICEF Croatia Situation Report No. 9, Earthquake, 19 July 2021 – Croatia





Highlights

Both adults and children are going through a crisis after the traumatic experiences of a series of powerful earthquakes in 2020 during the COVID19 pandemic. The consequences for the mental health of children and their families are expected to remain for several months.

UNICEF delivered 13.5 tons of emergency supplies and nearly 29,000 packages of hygiene products to earthquake-affected areas. Mobile teams deployed by UNICEF provided mental health and psychosocial support services to 332 children and 180 caregivers by the end of June 2021. 64 children with disabilities received a total of 438 physiotherapy and occupational and sensory integration sessions, and 96 caregivers benefited from 429 individual consultations on How to integrate occupational, physical and sensory integration strategies into daily routines.

UNICEF Croatia and the Slovenian National Committee for UNICEF launched emergency fundraising appeals in February 2021 and have so far raised US$669,000 in cash and in-kind contributions in Croatia and Slovenia for immediate and long-term emergencies.

The situation in numbers

13,750 children were directly affected

70,000 people were directly affected

Nearly 3,000 IDPsً

190 190 damaged pieces removed

$1,361,000 Funds UNICEF needs to assist affected children in 2021.

Overview of Funding and Partnerships

UNICEF Croatia requires US$1,361,000 to provide relief and support in the first year after the earthquake and to meet the essential needs of children and adolescents

Right from the start of the disaster, the UNICEF country office has collected US$439,000 (cash and in-kind contributions) from individuals and businesses. The National Committee for UNICEF in Slovenia raised and transferred $230,000. In addition to the $200,000 received from the Global Humanitarian Fund (GHT), a total of $869,000 has been secured for emergency response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all donors from the public and private sectors for their generous contributions.

The total amount raised so far amounts to 64% of the requested resources. The Flexible Additional Financing will enable UNICEF to contribute meaningfully to the coordinated response of the Government to address the main humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable children and ensure that the rights of girls and boys are respected.

An overview of the situation and humanitarian needs

Two strong earthquakes of 5.2 and 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the area of ​​the town of Petringa in Sisakoslavina Province, the first occurred on December 28 and the other on December 29, 2020. The two earthquakes, especially the one on December 29, caused many casualties. Extensive material damage. Since then, more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the area, the last of which was on July 3, 2021 (with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale). The constant aftershocks, which occur practically on a daily basis, continue to cause fear and anxiety to the residents and further damage buildings. 39,860 objects were reported as damaged (statistical examination identified the following: 4,651 objects that are permanently unusable, 8,233 objects that are temporarily unusable – need further examination or urgent intervention, and 16,967 objects need shape forms of reconstruction). 15 temporary container settlements have been established. 2,223 mobile homes have been designated and placed either in container settlements or in rural areas, where residents make a living from farming next to their damaged homes pending reconstruction. The life of families in such improvised conditions, in a cramped space, with a lack of sanitary facilities, or an equipped kitchen, including a lack of family privacy, causes additional difficulties and increases the risk of domestic violence. Actions to rebuild and permanently remove unusable objects are slow. Because of this situation, there is a great deal of uncertainty about where some schools and children will receive the new school year.

