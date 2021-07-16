



Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum Jr.

MANILA – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum Jr on Friday noted the importance of checking the safety or resilience of a home or building from an earthquake.

“The common perception is that tall buildings or tall homes are the most vulnerable to earthquake effects,” Solidum said in a virtual press. “But look at the 1990 Luzon earthquake, even low-rise buildings were affected.”

He noted that if the structure is not designed and built properly and does not use the appropriate materials, it is likely to be affected by strong earthquakes.

“It is important to know the condition of where we live. Will this be safe?

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Luzon on July 16, 1990. It triggered a 125-kilometre-long land fault extending from Dingalaan, Aurora to Cayaba, Nueva Vizcaya.

As the country remembers this powerful earthquake, Phivolcs announced the availability of the “How Safe Is My Home?” report. Application via the App Store.

“Phivolcs collaborated with the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Prevention (NIED), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Science and Technology (JST), and the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines (ASEP) to develop this in 2014, Solidum said.

It enables the users of the application to self-check the safety of residential homes and hollow concrete buildings of one to two floors.

Users will be able to determine if a home or building can withstand the Intensity VIII earthquake after answering these 12 questions:

1. Who built or designed my house? How old is my home? 3. Has my home been damaged by previous earthquakes or disasters? 4. What is my house like? 5. Has my home been extended or expanded? 6. Are the exterior walls of my house 6 inches (150 mm) thick? Are steel bars of standard size and spacing used in walls? Are there unsupported walls more than 3 meters wide? 9. What is a gable in my house? 10. What is the foundation of my home? 11. What is the condition of the soil under my house? What is the general condition of the house?

Earlier, Phivolcs launched “How safe is my home?” It has been downloadable via Google Play since April.

It can also be accessed at howsafeismyhouse.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph/. (Palestinian National Authority)

