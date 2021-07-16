Nestron Micro Prefab Houses Resistant to Earthquake and Fire





What started as a mission to provide a stable housing option in Papua New Guinea has turned into a business model that now sees prefabricated and liveable housing shipped everywhere in the world. The founders of what is now Nestron ran into many hurdles in completing this initial commitment after their visit to Papua New Guinea in 2013. Building on the process, they launched Nestron in 2017. Four years later, they set the standard for small businesses of the homes of the future.

The Nestron Tiny Homes have been called futuristic with their mundane appearance outside of a steel frame. Thee currently offers four models of tiny homes, each 100% pre-fab and equipped with smart features and eco-friendly technology. Designers found it more efficient to pre-equip homes to avoid problems with contractors and supplies on the receiving end. While pipeline production increases manufacturing precision, it also reduces material waste.

Homes are customizable with a variety of color and style options. Customers can even choose their favorite furniture, because every tiny house arrives fully furnished and ready to live in. Once on site, the tiny house leaves little impact on the site thanks to its ability to sit directly on flat ground with no foundation. Compact designs require little installation except for connection to electrical and plumbing systems. As part of the customization process, customers can add green features such as solar panels and a composting toilet.

“We take our efforts in caring for the environment very seriously because we believe that it all starts in the home, and then we equip our homes to make living in clear and environmentally friendly ways and enable people to live a sustainable lifestyle without putting in extra effort,” said Nestron.

Combined with the steel frame of the house, 90% of the materials used in the construction process are recyclable and produce very low emissions. Exterior paint and interior insulation provide a high level of sound insulation, but homes are also rated to withstand level 7 earthquakes and level 10 hurricanes. The exterior wall material is fire-resistant for two hours or more, and the interior walls are fire-resistant for at least an hour. In addition to the 14.5-square-meter Cube One and the 26-square-meter Cube Two, the company offers more traditional models with the Legend One and Legend Two. All models come with a 50-year materials and construction warranty. The company ships to anywhere in the world.

