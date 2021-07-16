The town of Trona, California, which was hit by the 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes two years ago, is struggling to recover





Trona, California (KABC) – It’s been just over two years since the 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes and numerous aftershocks struck the small town of Trona, California, located in northwest San Bernardino County, southwest of Death Valley National Park.

The town was already experiencing a population decline before the earthquakes, with a population of approximately 1,500, and now its population is even lower.

“We just want to survive. We want to go back to how it was before the earthquake,” said Priscilla Benadum, a lifelong Trona resident.

Instead of rebuilding, businesses like the Family Dollar Store, the only market in town that had only limited offerings, packed.

“They put red stickers on them after the earthquake and they raised the stakes and left. Nobody has been able to rent this building since then,” Benadum said.

Linda Medina, who also said, “Everything was in ruins. Here, you see houses preparing to collapse after the earthquake, and then you go outside and the building collapses. We still need a lot of help here.” She lived in Trona most of her life.

Most secondary schools were red flagged, forcing students to attend classes in primary school. Some say it will cost more to repair the school than to demolish it and build a new one.

“Repairing this damage would take about $55 million, and unfortunately the Trona Unified School District does not have the money to do that,” said Congressman Jay Obernulty, who represents Trona in the US House of Representatives.

Obernault says he’s still fighting to get the support and funding Trona needs to recover from earthquakes, but he blames FEMA’s old formula for disaster declarations as a reason the community doesn’t get significant money from the federal government.

“Unless you have a catastrophe big enough to qualify economically, you can’t get FEMA help. I think that’s really unfortunate because if you look at a small community like Trona, located in a vast state like California, it’s almost impossible to even if The entire town was razed to the ground in a catastrophe, it is almost impossible for it to qualify for a declaration of disaster.”

With so many homes marked red, it was difficult for Linda Medina to find a new place after her home was deemed unsafe. Medina lived with her mother and told an eyewitness that the entire community was still on edge.

“We heard an aftershock or the train is here, people go, it’s an earthquake. A lot of people didn’t put their things back on the walls. They stayed in the bins waiting for the big ones. They still were so,” said City.

The other thing that has hurt Trona is the pandemic, which has made fundraising difficult. With the population shrinking, the future of the city is uncertain.

“I don’t want to see it go down. My grandparents lived here forever. My grandfather worked in the factory for years, my mother worked there for 35 years. My mother still lives here. I went to kindergarten here. So, I don’t want to see her go down. I want to see her regenerate.” “.

