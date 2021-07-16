Use Phivolcs Self Inspection Tool to Ensure Homes Are Earthquake Resistant – Solidum – Manila Bulletin





(PHIVOLCS)

On Friday, July 16, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) officially launched “How safe is my home?” Mobile Application – An easy-to-use tool for assessing the integrity and susceptibility of one to two storey concrete hollow structures to strong earthquakes.

Undersecretary for Science, Technology and Phivolcs OIC Renato Solidum Jr. The app aims to raise awareness of appropriate building practices and standard design, and to highlight the importance of structural integrity in building safer and more resilient Filipino communities.

The mobile application was made available on Google Play and the App Store in April 2021 and on July 12, 2021, respectively.

Solidum said how safe is my house? The tool was based on verified field observations, earthquake damage surveys, and several tests, including a large-scale vibration table test.

The app features a 12-point questionnaire.

Who built or designed my house? How old is my home? Has my home been damaged by previous earthquakes or disasters? What is my house like? Has my home been extended or expanded? Are the exterior walls of my house six inches (150 mm) thick? Are steel bars of standard size and spacing used in walls? Are there unsupported walls more than three meters wide? What is the gable in my house made of? What is the foundation of my house? What is the condition of the soil under my house? What is the general condition of the house?

“If a structure is not designed or constructed properly and does not use the appropriate materials, it can be affected by a strong earthquake, whether it is one story, two stories or higher,” Solidum said.

“This (app) will not only benefit the homeowner. But if you are a local disaster manager, and if you really want to prepare for an earthquake and anticipate its effects, we can use this survey to survey all the homes and buildings that we have in our community.”

“How safe is my house?” The mobile application was adapted from the 2014 printed information material, which was a major product of the collaborative project with the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Prevention, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Japan Science and Technology, and the Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines.

On Friday, Phivolcs also launched the 3D Philippines (3DPH) program funded by the Department of Science and Technology.

The initiative is led by Phivolcs and co-led by the University of De La Salle to provide different stakeholders with an integration and collaborative platform for managing, accessing and analyzing surface and subsurface information.

It aims to help the engineering and scientific sectors design structurally sound buildings that can better withstand earthquakes.

“With 3D Philippines, national and local governments, and the public can craft data-driven plans and prepare for the potential impacts of natural hazards,” Phivolks said.

