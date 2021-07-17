Did you feel it? | News





On July 8, some Elk Grove residents felt the effects of the earthquake that shook most of northern California and parts of Nevada.

The quake, which occurred in the afternoon near the California-Nevada border, had a magnitude of 5.9, according to the US Geological Survey. It was the largest series of 19 earthquakes that occurred in that area, beginning at 4 p.m.

The day after the 6.0 earthquake, many locals shared varying degrees of experiences with the citizen.

Elk Grove resident Dan Patton stated that the effects of the earthquake in Elk Grove were “enough to wake you up.”

“It lasted longer than I expected,” he said. “We don’t really have earthquakes in Sacramento, so when it hit he was like, ‘Oh, my God. “We looked at the blackout curtains and looked at the different light fixtures to see if they (were) swaying and things. But it was very surprising.”

Patton noted that he is no stranger to earthquakes.

“I’m originally from San Jose,” he said. “Twenty years ago there were a few good jolts at the time. The good was 6.0. That was very strong, but it only (lasted) 10 seconds. I want to say that was 1997, somewhere in there.”

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the citizen she was in a meeting at the Rescate Cafe in Elk Grove when the earthquake struck. Didn’t notice anything unusual.

“A customer sitting outside came in asking if anyone had felt the earthquake,” she said.

“No one inside felt anything. I looked at the light bulbs and noticed they moved a little bit back and forth. I checked social media to know it was indeed an earthquake.”

Singh Allen added that although her husband and children did not feel anything either, the monitoring system in their home documented very minor disruption.

“My husband checked the security monitoring at the time of the earthquake, and there was very little movement in our pool.”

Leon Pythia stated that he was surprised to learn more about the earthquake from one of his clients in Elk Grove.

“I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “I’m a personal trainer, and I was talking to a client of mine and he just asked, ‘Did I feel the earthquake yesterday?’ ‘I said, ‘What earthquake? Are you kidding?’

“He was telling me everything was shivering and all that, but I was like, ‘No, I’m sure I was up. Yes, nothing happened. So, I didn’t feel anything. I think it’s a little weird that some people feel it, and some don’t. But I’m not too bothered about it.”

Elk Grove resident Jennifer Serpa said she was swimming at the time of the earthquake.

“I didn’t feel it (in the pool),” she said. “I was kind of shocked, because I think it’s fun (feeling earthquakes). I grew up in California. I felt a lot of earthquakes. I just go, ‘Oh,’ and then my friends from the Midwest and East Coast go, ‘You’re crazy acting like It’s not important.”

Joseph Wrangel also did not feel any effects from the earthquake in Elk Grove.

“I was already driving when that happened,” he said. “I didn’t feel anything at all. I was on the highway, I think, when it really happened.”

He noted that he was traumatized by an earthquake in the late 1980s.

“Years ago, I was at Kaiser (Permanente Hospital) in the Bay Area when the big hit hit, and everything was shaking. I was in the hospital and we were (on) upstairs. It was 1989 and I was at (that hospital) visiting a family member, And (the building) was rocking back and forth.”

Elk Grove resident Amy Medina said she doesn’t care much about the earthquake.

“I didn’t ask[anyone about the earthquake],” she said. “I didn’t feel anything and didn’t care.”

Madina remembers having experienced a momentary earthquake during her childhood.

“It was enough just to shake the kitchen lamp,” she said, “and my dad was like, ‘Oh, we’d better go out.’ That was in Sacramento in the ’80s.”

Danielle Williams remembered feeling the earthquakes inside her home in Elk Grove.

I was sitting on my bed and my bed started rocking back and forth for a good while, maybe a minute or so,” she said. “At first I didn’t (I know what was happening), and then it was like, ‘Oh, that’s what it is.’ Then it was My husband is in the other room and we both came up and said, “Wow.”

Williams also said she had previous earthquake experience.

“(She was) in the Bay Area when I was little,” she said. “It wasn’t long, but it was big. It was in the ’80s, when I was a kid. I was at my aunt’s house and it was shivering, we all went out and it stopped, and it was fine. Nothing else happened.”

