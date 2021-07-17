Several earthquakes hit Hualien City Saturday morning





Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Several earthquakes rocked Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County Saturday morning, but no major damage or injuries were reported, according to the Central Meteorological Bureau (CWB).

Hualien City, a subduction zone comprising the Eurasian Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate, has in recent days experienced a series of tremors occurring as a rapid way to release energy.

At 8:43 a.m., a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit the county, with the epicenter located about 5.2 kilometers south of Hualien County, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, according to the Seismology Center.

The intensity of the quake, which measures its actual impact, was the highest in Hualien City, the CWB said, measuring 4 on the 7-level Taiwanese intensity scale.

At about 4 a.m., two earthquakes occurred in the county, according to the CWB.

The magnitude 3.5 was centered about 6.0 km west of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 9.6 km, with the highest density 3 in the county, and the other, with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, was centered 3.7 km west-southwest of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 7.4 kilometers, and a density of 3 degrees nationwide, according to the CWB.

At 3:59 a.m., a 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the county with its epicenter located about 2.2 west-southwest of Hualien County at a depth of 5.7 kilometers and the highest intensity in the county was recorded at 3, according to the CWB.

At 3:22 a.m., a 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Hualien with the epicenter located about 8.2 south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 5.3 km, with the highest intensity recorded in the province at 3, according to the CWB.

On Wednesday morning, about 30 earthquakes hit Hualien City between 6:52 a.m. and 11:59 a.m., with a magnitude ranging from 2.9 to 5.2.

On Friday morning, about 15 earthquakes followed in Hualien City in one hour.

Shortly after a group of earthquakes hit Hualien City Wednesday, Chen Kuchang (陳國昌), director of the CWB Seismological Center, told reporters that it was not unusual for such earthquakes to occur in the province, but it was not uncommon to see them. This large group of earthquakes strikes a single site and its vicinity in such a short period of time.

(by Yang Zhaoyan and Francis Huang)

Enditem

