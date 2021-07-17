The threat of a dam disaster in Luang Prabang – the diplomat





A leading Thai earthquake specialist warns that building a massive dam upstream from a legendary UNESCO World Heritage site in an earthquake-prone region poses a serious danger to locals and the town of Luang Prabang.

Dr. Punia Chaurasiri, a former seismic expert in Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Geology, has significant field research experience in northern Laos. “We are concerned about what could happen and the possibility of damage to the World Heritage site,” he told The Diplomat as construction progresses on the dam.

The main developer and builder of the dam is the giant Thai construction company CH Karnchang. The dam is located near the active earthquake fault, only 8.6 kilometers away. A sharp reminder of the danger was given on July 7, when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Luang Prabang region.

Many locals in the World Heritage city fear that the 1,410 MW Luang Prabang Dam could lead to another disaster after the Xepian Xenamnoi Dam accident in 2018. The damage to the dam caused massive flooding that swept away villagers and villages alike, causing 14,440 people displaced, 71 confirmed deaths.

The dam site is located 25 kilometers downstream from Luang Prabang, which is a cultural mecca and a cornerstone of Lao history. The city harmoniously blends ancient architecture, culture and surrounding nature, surrounded by the confluence of the Mekong and Khan rivers, all part of the UNESCO World Heritage Area.

Among the many issues to be considered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) at its annual session, which began on July 16 in China, is the increasing impact of dams on World Heritage sites, most recently in Selous Game Reserve in Tanzania and Luang Prabang in Laos. The prospect of damage to the sites sparked global protests. In the draft decision, the World Heritage Center recommended that the Lao government “stop all construction activities until a full heritage impact assessment has been undertaken.”

There is no doubt that northern Laos belongs to a very active seismic zone. In recent years, four earthquakes occurred near the Xayaburi Dam (130 km south of Luang Prabang) including a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in nearby Shan State in Myanmar whose effects extended to Laos in March 2011. In 2019, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck. North of Laos, and its center is not far from the Xayaburi Dam.

Although the Xayaburi Dam, the first dam to be completed on the lower Mekong River, was unharmed, this earthquake could have been much worse because there are many active faults near that dam,” Dr. Punia Chaurasiri told The Diplomat. .

Doubts about the safety of dams in Laos

The Luang Prabang Dam was designed by the same Thai company, Ch. Karnchang, which built the Xayaburi Dam, which began operations in October 2019. Its international hydropower partner is Poyry Asia, headquartered in Zurich, which has a strategic stake in both dams.

Bonya was at one time an advisor to Ch. Karnchang assigned to examine earthquake faults in the vicinity of the dam site.

However, he was upset with the company’s priorities as it scrambled forward with construction plans. In particular, Bunya was very concerned about “the presence of an active fault within a radius of 30 km from the Xayaburi site”. He asserts that “the dam should never have been built, before the research into the danger was completed.”

Similar concerns have been raised by Nguyen Hung Phuong, a researcher with the Vietnam Center for Earthquakes and Tsunami Warning. He stated in his report that[c]Construction activity on the 32-meter-high dam, the first of a series of 11 schemes in the region, could lead to further seismic activity in the region and threaten downstream Mekong populations in three countries.”

Mekong River Administration

For many years, people interested in unregulated development along the Mekong and issues such as the safety of dams have been looking to the Mekong River Commission (MRC) to address the problems and set standards for governance.

The MRC brings together the four riparian countries along the Mekong River: Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

In 2011, the MRC Secretariat noted that:

