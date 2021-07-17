San Jose Earthquakes forecast and forecast for Colorado Rapids





In Saturday’s MLS game, San Jose Earthquakes (3 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws) and Colorado Rapids (6-3-2) at 9 p.m. ET at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The match is airing on ESPN+. Below, we preview San Jose vs Colorado odds and lines, making our best bets, picks and predictions.

San Jose has been winless in the last eight games as the score was 0-6-2. Their victory over Real Salt Lake came on May 8 at SLC.

The Earthquakes match will be played without Jackson Yoel, who plays for Team USA in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Rapids have been leading in both the first half and full time in their past five home matches against Earthquakes.

Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis and San Vines are away from the Rapids who play for USMNT.

San Jose Earthquakes in Colorado Rapids: Possibilities, Choices and Prospects

prediction

Colorado Rapids 3, San Jose Earthquakes 1

Money Line (ML)

The Rapids (-250) are a bit pricey as they will have three key club members away from the squad who play for USMNT. As such, it is a somewhat risky bet despite the fact that they are in their own land.

Avoid.

Over/Under (O/U)

Over 3.5 (+110) is worth playing lightly for the extra money. However, I am a bit concerned that there are a lot of players outside the national team.

It’s a little pricey, but more than 2.5 (-225) in the alternate line might be the better play. In the past three games in Colorado, we’ve scored three or more goals per game averaging 4.0 goals per game.

