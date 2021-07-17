California Primary Week review: Vaccination efforts gain urgency





Here's a look at the top stories of the past week:

Vaccination efforts are getting more urgent. California experimented with prizes and events that are similar to game shows. But 41% of Californians of all ages have yet to be vaccinated, and there is a growing belief in some public health circles that more aggressive tactics are needed.

Emmy nominations emerged. There were stars. There were insults. But mostly, Emmy voters praised a slate of shows that fell like a giant bowl of macaroni and cheese.

What will the post-Garcetti LA period look like? As Mayor Eric Garcetti prepares for a potential role with the Biden administration, Angelenos must once again look to the future and consider a new mayor whose agenda will be more urgent and complex than ever.

Hospital standards are in flux. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake last week drew attention to a proposal circulating at the state Capitol that would weaken seismic standards in hospitals amid an attempt to delay legally required upgrades.

Illegal pot farms in the desert. The hot, dry, unforgiving climate of California’s newest illegal haven has attracted more than a thousand marijuana plantations — as well as violence, fear and environmental devastation.

Why the delay? There are growing questions about why it took so long to alert the public to the massive sewage leak in Santa Monica Bay – and whether officials handled the crisis properly.

More money is on the way. Another round of Golden State Stimulus is scheduled to be distributed. Country leaders approved a $100 billion plan to spur recovery. Find out if you qualify.

Guard failure. While collecting his salary as a public observer, Tom Leighton spent working hours promoting the interests and political connections of a lawyer with a long record of misconduct complaints: now disgraced trial attorney Tom Girardi, emails obtained by the Los Angeles Times show.

LA County will require masks indoors. Just a month ago, Los Angeles County and the rest of California celebrated their much-anticipated reopening. Now, the coronavirus has resurfaced (mainly due to the Delta variant) and starting Saturday night, residents will once again be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.

How the California Medical Board keeps neglectful doctors in business. The Times has unveiled a pattern of lax board-imposed discipline that has long battled claims by patients, consumer advocates and others that it goes too easy on negligent doctors and fails to protect patients.

ICYMI, here are the great reads for this week

Juicy Couture Hemp. In the ’90s and 2000s, Juicy Couture capitalized on the love of velor pants at a global lifestyle brand in Los Angeles. So where does one go after forming Southern California style? Co-founder Gila Nash-Taylor and her 32-year-old son are heading to another popular Los Angeles industry: marijuana. And yes, there are matching outfits.

Greatness measurement. Katie Ledecky is the world’s most popular freestyle swimmer as she heads to the Tokyo Olympics. What fuels her talent – genetics? Iron commandment? Nature versus nature? it is not easy to answer this question.

The end of a mystery in the California desert? Some archaeologists have come to believe that a site along Highway 15 east of Barstow was a 200,000-year-old tool-making workshop. But pending permits and approvals, next year the Bureau of Land Management will fill all but five of the initial pit pits for dirt and polyurethane foam at the Central Mojave Desert site.

