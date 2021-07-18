Recording 86 earthquakes in Taal Volcano in the last 24 hours. Alert level remains 3





MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday it had recorded 86 volcanic earthquakes at Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours.

Of the total earthquakes, 84 were tremors lasting from 1 to 34 minutes, one of which was a low-frequency volcanic earthquake, another was a hybrid earthquake and a low-level background earthquake that has persisted since July 7.

The volcano also generated high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide emissions and steam-rich plumes that reached 2,100 meters before drifting to the northeast. Phivolcs said sulfur dioxide emissions averaged 5,466 tons on July 17.

Rock disturbance or Alert Level 3 is still in effect at Taal Volcano, which means that magma extrusion from the main crater can lead to an “explosive volcanic eruption”.

The alert level was raised after the volcano erupted on 1 July.

Phivolcs stated that the volcanic Taal Island is a permanent danger zone, which means that entry to the island as well as to the high-risk areas of the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited due to the risks of lava density currents and volcanic tsunamis in the event of strong eruptions occurring.

Phivolks said all activities within Taal Lake should also be restricted until the volcano has subsided.

“Communities around the shores of Lake Taal are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against airborne ash and runoff, and prepare calmly for a possible evacuation in the event of an intensification of disturbance,” she added.

It also advised aviation authorities not to fly over Taal Volcano due to fly ash and ballistic fragments that can be caused by sudden eruptions.

“Phivolcs maintains a close watch over Taal volcano and any new development will be communicated to all relevant stakeholders,” Phivolcs said.

