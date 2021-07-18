San Jose Earthquakes coach Matias Almeida interpreter sent off in MLS draw with Colorado Rapids





Augustin Zalazar was ordered to walk after protesting the match referee on the touch line

San Jose Earthquakes coach Matias Almeida saw his interpreter Agustin Zalazar sent off in the team’s draw with Colorado Rapids.

Colorado lost ground at the top of the Western Conference after a 1-1 draw with San Jose at Sporting Goods Park in Dick in a highly charged game Saturday night.

Frustrations on the visiting bench reached boiling point after Zalazar was sent into the stands midway through the second half, leaving Almeida unable to communicate conspicuously with his players for the remainder of the match.

The Argentine manager was seen complaining to the match referee in the 70th minute with the help of his interpreter Zalazar, who is currently head of training communications for San Jose.

Almeida received a reservation for his role in the incident, but Zlazar was shown in red because he was too forceful with his protests, and then ran off in disbelief.

Javier Eduardo Lopez gave San Jose the best possible start against Colorado, firing an unstoppable shot past opponent William Yarbro in the 11th minute, his third MLS goal since joining the club on loan from Guadalajara in La Liga.

Colorado finished the first half without a single shot on target in his name, but he stood out for the second half with a renewed sense of goal, leveling after Cole Bassett’s superb finish shortly before the hour was up.

Both teams pressed hard for a winner, but the match ultimately ended in a draw that increases Colorado’s unbeaten home record to seven.

In stark contrast to Colorado chasing the playoffs, San Jose is currently fighting a battle to avoid finishing last in the Western Conference.

Almeida have won only three of their first 13 MLS games this season, and have gone nine games without a win, with three draws and six defeats in that span.

However, San Jose will have another chance to recover when they make a trip to Sporting KC on Wednesday.

