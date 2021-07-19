Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 earthquake – Caribbean Sea, 41 km southeast of Santiago de Cuba, Provincia de Santiago de Cuba, on July 18 9:33 pm (GMT-4)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Jul 19 01:37 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 4 minutes. Jul 19 01:47: Now using data updates from USGS

Update Monday, July 19, 2021, 01:51

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 41 kilometers southeast of Santiago de Cuba this evening

4.2 Earthquake July 18 9:33 pm (GMT -4)

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.2-magnitude earthquake in Cuba near Santiago de Cuba, Montepsio de Santiago de Cuba, and Provincia de Santiago de Cuba, just 18 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on the evening of Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 9:33 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake as well, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Santiago de Cuba may have felt weak shaking (population 555,900) located 41 kilometers from the epicenter, and from other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt very weak shaking, such as El Cobre (population 4,800) located at 53 km from the epicenter, San Luis (population 67,300) 55 km, Palma Soriano (population 102,800) 67 km, Río Guayabal de Ytierras (25,800) 81 km, Sagua de Tanamo (population 18,300) 91 km away , and Contramaestre (population 70,400) 94 km.

Date and Time: July 19, 2021 01:33:27 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: July 18 9:33 pm (GMT-4) Size: 4.2 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 19.8072°N / 75.5123°W (Caribbean, Cuba) Nearby towns and cities: 41 km (25 mi) south of Santiago de Cuba (population: 555,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) ESE of El Cobre (population: 4770) -> See nearby earthquakes! 55 km (34 mi) south of San Luis (population: 67,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) south of Palma Soriano (population: 102,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 mi) southwest of Río Guayabal de Yatieras (Population: 25,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km (56 mi) southwest of Sagua de Tanamo (population: 18,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 mi) southeast of Contrameester (population: 70,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 134 km (83 mi) ESE from Bayamo (population: 192,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 242 km (151 miles) northeast of Kingston (Jamaica) (population: 937,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 801 km (498 mi) ESE of La Havana (Population: 2,163,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 30.1 °C (86 °F), Humidity: 78%, Wind: 6 m/s (12 knots) From ENE primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated outgoing power : 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.210 km40 Km SE of Santiago De Cuba, Cuba USGS unknownn/a near Guantanamo, Guantánamo, CubaVolcanoDiscovery 4.210 kmCUBA REGIONEMSC USER REPORTS OF THIS EARTHQUAKE (1)

Guantanamo Bay (47.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: A brief period of steady lateral movement is felt.

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

