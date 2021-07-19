The UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas in September





LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – May 30: An overview inside the UFC APEX prior to the UFC Fight Night event on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Buttari/Zuffa LLC)

By Cassandra Conscino of LVSportsBiz.com

Back in the good pre-pandemic good old days, the Las Vegas-based UFC used to hold International Fight Week when fans meet UFC stars and get autographs. It was a kind of celebratory MMA promotion that gave UFC fans a closer look at star fighters like Ronda Rouseys and Georges St.

Well, the UFC is back on track with its iconic events.

Heading off its biggest fight of the year featuring Conor McGregor boxed in at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena, the UFC has announced that International Fight Week will return to Las Vegas from September 21-25.

Dustin Poirier Photo: UFC

The week-long festivities will include a 2020 UFC Hall of Fame induction party based on UFC 266 featuring two championship fights. Under the title featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovsky against Brian Ortega.

Also in the co-main event is Valentina Shevchenko, the women’s flyweight champion, defeating first contender Lauren Murphy. Nick Diaz returns after a six-year absence to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch between two longtime fan favorites.

Las Vegas is the birthplace of the UFC. This is where we are based, this is where we come from and we are proud to contribute to the local economy. The first annual International Fight Week is going to be awesome, as fans will have a better fight week experience than anything they’ve had before, and every year we’re going to build this thing so that every fan on the planet knows they have to come to Vegas for Fight Week in July once on least in their lives. – UFC prez / Bosman Dana White

In all the last eight years, the UFC usually schedules the event during the first week of July. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused fighting week in 2020 to be canceled and postponed this year.

Before the pandemic shut down major events across the country, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake violently shook the stage at the Palms Hotel during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony while grandstand Rashad Evans delivered his speech.

“Oh, it’s an earthquake. Man, I feel it. Whoa. Earthquake, baby. He said while managing to stay calm for the time being.”

The promotion based on 215 Beltway in the Southwest Valley says: “The free two-day UFC trial will feature meet-and-greet, signature sessions and partner activations that provide unprecedented access to UFC champions, top-ranked contenders, Hall of Fame, and other Ultimate Fighting Championship characters.”

The UFC 266 pre-show begins at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, July 29.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 17: (LR) Robert Whitaker of Australia kicks Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zova LLC.

