Is the ocean at risk of floods, fires, earthquakes or tsunamis?





OCEANSIDE, CA – You don’t have to be an explorer to know it’s important to be prepared. The first step in preparation is to understand the risks and dangers in your environment.

Do you know if your Oceanside home is at risk of flooding, fire, earthquake or tsunami?

The California Office of Emergency Services created the Cal Hazards website to help the general public identify hazards in their area and learn steps to reduce personal hazards.

With the MyHazards tool, users can enter an address, city, zip code, or they can select a location from the map. The map targets the location, and allows users to zoom in and scroll to the desired width. The screen then displays information about the risks identified in the scope of the research and the recommended actions.

Oceanside residents who live in zip code 92054 are considered to be at high to low risk depending on the type of risk.

Flood – moderate risk Earthquake – high risk Fire / tsunami – low risk

What should you do to prepare?

Earthquake danger

High ground shaking. The probabilistic seismic hazard map shows the potential level of ground shaking risk from earthquakes that geologists and seismologists agree can occur in California. It takes into account uncertainties in the magnitude and location of earthquakes and the resulting ground motions that can affect a particular site.

What should I do?

Based on this risk to Oceanside, use the following mitigation checklist and information to reduce injuries, protect your life and the lives of others, and reduce damage to your home and property.

Recommended actions for the intensity of ground shaking:

Securing your water heater Securing tall furniture and bookcases Securing your televisions, computers, and electronics Securing your kitchen cabinets Wall-mounted objects Securing items on open shelves or table tops Securing natural gas appliances Secure garage – chemicals Safe garage – propane cabinets Shop or sports equipment

Flood risk

Your location is in or near a low flood risk area.

Coastal floodplains have additional risks associated with storm surges and winds. You may be required to purchase flood insurance.

Remember that flood insurance does not reduce the risk of damage or injury due to floods, but it does help you recover financially after a flood.

Based on this risk to Oceanside, use the following mitigation checklist and information to reduce injuries, protect your life and the lives of others, and reduce damage to your home and property.

work recommendation

Protecting wells from flood contamination

Recommended

Install backflow valves

my choice

Anchor fuel tanks

Lifting electrical system components

Flood-resistant HVAC lifting or equipment

Add waterproof veneer to exterior walls

Raise your house

Not recommended

move your house

For additional information, see Protecting Your Home from Flood Damage.

OCEANSIDE 92054 Outside Fire Danger Zone

OCEANSIDE 92054 outside the tsunami danger zone

This site is not within the tsunami danger zone. However, when you are near the coast, be aware of the warning signs of a tsunami because these events can be unexpected:

You feel an earthquake when you are near the coast. You notice a ‘slump’, which is an unusual drop in ocean water that exposes the sea floor. Radio or television programs will transmit official warnings of an impending tsunami occurring abroad.

