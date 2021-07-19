Securing California’s Future Water Supply and Investing in Recycled Water





Briefly

We can safely use recycled water to drink, irrigate gardens, support environmental uses, grow crops, and produce energy. The state must invest at least $500 million in domestic projects.

By Jennifer West, for CalMatters

Jennifer West is Managing Director of WateReuse California, [email protected]

Climate change is forcing our country to reimagine the future of our water supply. how to do that? Easy – we reuse the water.

Just like recycling a plastic bottle, we can safely use recycled water to drink, irrigate gardens, support environmental uses, grow crops, produce energy, and much more. More than just a new source of water, water recycling projects provide a degree of local water independence.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the legislature are considering a drought-fighting funding package this summer that will use some of the budget surplus to mitigate the effects of drought and prepare our state for our new water-scarce future. The governor and legislature need to continue their commitment to water recycling with a significant investment of at least $500 million in the package.

With recycled water, California communities don’t have to rely on imported water, which can be cut off during severe droughts or dangerous earthquakes. As climate change accelerates, we must continue to prepare for more extreme weather patterns, higher temperatures, stressed ecosystems, and increased competition for water. Historically, most of our water came from ice blocks or groundwater, but it’s no longer that simple.

Currently, many communities in California are planning water reuse projects that will transform our state’s water supply, create tens of thousands of new jobs, help us become more drought-resistant, localize our water supplies, and combat climate change. Here are some examples of projects in the planning stages:

30% of future water supply for the city of Los Angeles More than 16 billion gallons per year of recycled water for agricultural irrigation, aquifer recharge and environmental conservation in the Sacramento area, 5 million gallons per day to replenish aquifers for agriculture and potable water in Monterey : 8 million gallons per day in Silicon Valley – enough to supply 74,000 homes.

California is a national leader in recycled water. Our legislative and regulatory agencies have prioritized recycled water policies to help increase use statewide. The state uses approximately 728,000 acres annually in recycled water, but this amount is expected to at least double in the coming years, mainly due to the expansion of “drinking water reuse,” that is, the use of treated wastewater for drinking water.

The Orange County Water District and the Orange County Sanitation District jointly work on the world’s largest potable water reuse facility – the Groundwater Replenishment System. This system provides enough new water to 850,000 residents and has become a staple of the local water supply in Orange County. The system treats wastewater using a three-step purification process consisting of microfiltration, reverse osmosis and UV irradiation using hydrogen peroxide. This process produces high-quality water that meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water standards.

The state water authority is developing “direct drinking water reuse” regulations that must be completed by 2023. These regulations will allow high-purity recycled water to be directly incorporated into the drinking water system. Many potable reuse projects will be possible once these regulations are completed, but they cannot move forward quickly without a significant injection of funding.

There are many projects that can use this funding immediately. The State Water Resources Control Board has a list of $800 million for short-term recycled water projects, and $3 billion in long-term funding requests from agencies across the state.

The current drought is severe, but policymakers and water managers know the situation could be much worse without previous investments in water recycling. Simply put, there is no better investment than providing at least $500 million to fund recycled water, which will have immediate and long-term benefits to the water supply of Californian communities.

The future is now.

