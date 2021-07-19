Earthquake Report: Magnitude Medium Earthquake. 4.4 – Western Mediterranean, 29 km northwest of Jijel, Algeria, Monday 19 July 2021





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Bejaia (39 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Colmar, Bejaia (43.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Skikda (131.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported by our app)

Skikda (131.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Jijel (29.6 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

26 km from Sidi Marouane, Mila (58.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

near Bejaia (43.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Bejaia (34.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

NEAR BABOR – VILLE, Sétif (39.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Many think they moved

Jijel (32 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

NEAR BABOR – VILLE, Sétif (15.8 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Jijel (27.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Barbacha, Bejaia (48.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

near Jijel (41.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Very short: Mild shaking (reported by our app)

Near Jijel (31.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattle, shaking / 10-15 seconds: light shaking, animals running away, 10 seconds, terrified,

Jijel (33.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Skikda (139 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Ksour, Bejaia (53.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / horizontal (sideways) swinging / 5-10 s : Nchalah ghir lkhir

Termetin, Tizi Ouzou (127.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

26 km from Sidi Marouane, Mila (58.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Kerkyra, Skikda (102.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s : things move and windows sound (reported through our app)

Near Jijel (10.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Jiggle / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Béjaïa, Sidi Ahmed / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting in an armchair, I felt the shaking.

Jijel city (29.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds: Just over dinner…Roaring with Goelands screams, the ground shook for 3 to 4 seconds, but we were so scared.

Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Jijel (0 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: sound and vibrations

Jijel (48.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec.

Jijel Algeria / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

Parks / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

JIJEL / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

Jiggle / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Algerian Bejaia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds

Neck Skikda (100.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds ثوان

Jijel, Algeria / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Jiggle / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal (Side) Vibration / 5-10secs

Jijel/Lite Vibration (MMI IV)

Kaos. Jiggle / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Bejaia / no hair

Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 1-2 seconds

JIJEL / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Qaryat Moussa, Jijel, Algeria / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 BC

Bejaia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec

Jiggle / moderate vibration (MMI V) / single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Jijel/Lite Vibration (MMI IV)

rattling / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Fractures Bejaia / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I feel it

Skikda / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Bejaia (53.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds

Skikda / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Boumerdes / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Jijel City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Jiggle / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: we got out

Jiggle / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Bejaia / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Immaculate / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds

Bejaia (53.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): Short shaking

Jiggle / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: This was ez

Jijel (30.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: Terrifant

Jijel / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds

Skikda / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Lateral Shake / 1-2 seconds: It was terrifying for a second

Skikda, Algeria (131.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 5-10 sec: The walls were shaking.

Bejaia (34.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Jiggle / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Skikda (131.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Setif (63.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Jijel City / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / Very Short

At home (20.8 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: F-like 5

Jijel (25.9 km northeast or epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Anabasis / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

bejaia / slight shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

colo, skidding / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short

Bejaia / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Shaking and Rolling / 10-15 seconds: Terrifiée

Amizor / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds

Skikda color / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Bejaia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Bejaia (33.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Bejaia / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short

Skikda / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec

Jijel Algeria / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Jijel (28.4 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Skikda, Algeria (130.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/es/sismos/informe-sismo/6331026/quake-felt-Jul-19-2021-Near-Skikda-Skikda-Algeria.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos