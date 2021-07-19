Uncategorized
Earthquake Report: Magnitude Medium Earthquake. 4.4 – Western Mediterranean, 29 km northwest of Jijel, Algeria, Monday 19 July 2021
Bejaia (39 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)
Colmar, Bejaia (43.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds
Skikda (131.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) (reported by our app)
Skikda (131.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds
Jijel (29.6 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
26 km from Sidi Marouane, Mila (58.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
near Bejaia (43.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Bejaia (34.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
NEAR BABOR – VILLE, Sétif (39.7 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Many think they moved
Jijel (32 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
NEAR BABOR – VILLE, Sétif (15.8 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Jijel (27.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)
Barbacha, Bejaia (48.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
near Jijel (41.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Very short: Mild shaking (reported by our app)
Near Jijel (31.1 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattle, shaking / 10-15 seconds: light shaking, animals running away, 10 seconds, terrified,
Jijel (33.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds
Skikda (139 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds
Ksour, Bejaia (53.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / horizontal (sideways) swinging / 5-10 s : Nchalah ghir lkhir
Termetin, Tizi Ouzou (127.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
26 km from Sidi Marouane, Mila (58.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Kerkyra, Skikda (102.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s : things move and windows sound (reported through our app)
Near Jijel (10.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)
Jiggle / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Béjaïa, Sidi Ahmed / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting in an armchair, I felt the shaking.
Jijel city (29.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds: Just over dinner…Roaring with Goelands screams, the ground shook for 3 to 4 seconds, but we were so scared.
Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec
Jijel (0 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: sound and vibrations
Jijel (48.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec.
Jijel Algeria / Light Shaking (MMI IV)
Parks / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds
JIJEL / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds
Jiggle / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Algerian Bejaia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds
Neck Skikda (100.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds ثوان
Jijel, Algeria / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds
Jiggle / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal (Side) Vibration / 5-10secs
Jijel/Lite Vibration (MMI IV)
Kaos. Jiggle / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Bejaia / no hair
Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / 1-2 seconds
JIJEL / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds
Qaryat Moussa, Jijel, Algeria / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 BC
Bejaia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 sec
Jiggle / moderate vibration (MMI V) / single side vibration / 2-5 seconds
Jijel/Lite Vibration (MMI IV)
rattling / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Fractures Bejaia / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I feel it
Skikda / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds
Bejaia (53.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds
Skikda / Moderate vibration (MMI V)
Boumerdes / Very weak vibration (MMI II)
Jijel City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Jiggle / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: we got out
Jiggle / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Bejaia / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec
Immaculate / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 20-30 seconds
Bejaia (53.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)
Jiggle / Mild Vibration (MMI IV): Short shaking
Jiggle / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: This was ez
Jijel (30.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: Terrifant
Jijel / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 5-10 seconds
Skikda / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Lateral Shake / 1-2 seconds: It was terrifying for a second
Skikda, Algeria (131.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 5-10 sec: The walls were shaking.
Bejaia (34.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
Jiggle / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Skikda (131.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Setif (63.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds
Jijel City / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / Very Short
At home (20.8 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: F-like 5
Jijel (25.9 km northeast or epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Anabasis / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short
bejaia / slight shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
colo, skidding / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short
Bejaia / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Shaking and Rolling / 10-15 seconds: Terrifiée
Amizor / Weak Shake (MMI III) / 10-15 seconds
Skikda color / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Bejaia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Bejaia (33.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Bejaia / very weak vibration (MMI II) / very short
Skikda / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 sec
Jijel Algeria / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds
Jijel (28.4 km ENE or epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Skikda, Algeria (130.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
