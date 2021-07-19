How volcanoes produce ‘drum beat’ earthquakes





In 2011, the Kyzymen volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East began to erupt in an unusual way. After nearly a century of inactivity, the earth began to shake with a series of earthquakes that formed a strong and regular drumbeat.

Drumming earthquakes are rare although geologists have occasionally recorded them. However, this was strange because the tempo was constant for several days but over time changed to a lower frequency with a stronger ‘rhythm’.

This is a puzzle. Volcanologists have different theories to explain how volcanoes cause earthquakes, but these theories do not explain the effect of the drumbeats in Kizimen.

Now, Parovik Roman of Russia’s Vitus Behring Kamchatka State University and two colleagues have developed a model that explains this strange behavior and how different strikes can emanate from the same volcano.

Volcanologists have long known that the movement of magma and high-pressure gases through cracks pushes the Earth away by the force of an explosion. This process creates the earthquakes that volcanoes are famous for. However, it does not explain the effect of drum percussion.

Stick-Slip model

So Roman and his colleagues turned to a key idea in seismology – the sticky slip model, which explains how most conventional earthquakes occur. The model consists of a mass placed on a surface that is pulled with gradually increasing force. At first, friction prevents the block from moving but when the force overcomes the friction, the block suddenly slips. This is equivalent to the sudden movement of the Earth in an earthquake.

Roman and his colleagues say something similar could happen inside volcanoes as magma makes its way to the surface. In this case, the flow head can solidify so that pressure builds up to give way, allowing liquid magma to erupt through. This sudden shift creates an earthquake.

This process results in the percussion effect when the solidification followed by the blast is repeated regularly. At Kizimen volcano in 2011, this used to happen every 14 seconds in March but by October the frequency had slowed dramatically to once every few minutes.

What causes the frequency change? Roman and colleagues say that the viscosity of magma can change over time. As the flux becomes thicker and stronger, its rate of hardening also changes.

The researchers created a mathematical model that takes into account all of these details and then compared it to earthquake data generated by the volcano throughout 2011.

It turns out that the rate of solidification, or freezing, is a particularly important factor in the period of drumming. “The freezing coefficient of mass had the greatest influence on the oscillations,” Roman and colleagues say. Magma that freezes more easily creates a more potent mass that requires more force to overcome. This slows down the drumbeat but makes it more powerful, just as observed in Kizimen.

This is an interesting result that gives greater insight into the behavior of some strange volcanoes and earthquakes caused by drumming.

It also proposes a new method for analyzing volcanoes by studying the frequency of earthquakes they produce and how this is changing. This new way of looking inside volcanoes could help understand how conditions are changing at home.

This could be useful – volcanologists need all the help they can get to study their charges Reference: Mathematical model of the Stick-Slip effect to describe the ‘Drumbeat’ seismic system during the Kizimen eruption in Kamchatka: arxiv.org/abs/2107.00827

